WorldQuant Predictive Hires AI Industry Veteran, Dan Wilson to Lead Sales

"The power of prediction to drive exponential business value for the world's greatest companies is significant and compelling," said Wilson. "I strongly believe that WorldQuant Predictive has the right, unique combination of people, experience, platform, and process to help our clients confidently capture the value of prediction. I look forward to working with our partners, and helping our clients differentiate their business, create new business models, and drive exponential value from predictions."

Wilson brings 20 years of experience in helping Fortune 500 clients accelerate their digital transformation and improve their business by adopting new technology, implementing new processes and adapting to new business models. His experience spans several industries, with significant recent work in bringing AI-powered solutions to supply chain, manufacturing, industrial operations, financial services and CPG/retail operations.

"WorldQuant Predictive is on a journey to deliver meaningful and lasting impact around the globe using our platform, global research network, auto machine learning capabilities and enhanced data libraries," said James Golden, Ph.D., CEO of WorldQuant Predictive. "I'm thrilled to have such an accomplished professional, with respected AI experience, join us in helping our clients see around corners."

WorldQuant Predictive is the market leader in quantitative predictions, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to rapidly create a predictive edge for organizations. WorldQuant Predictive was founded by Igor Tulchinsky. The firm's cloud-based platform enables data-driven decisions at scale. Its combination of global quantitative talent and proprietary technology gives clients the power to quickly see around corners, and make better, more proactive decisions. WorldQuant Predictive is a separate entity from WorldQuant, LLC, a global quantitative asset management firm. For more information, visit https://wqpredictive.com/

