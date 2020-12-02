WorldQuant Predictive Joins The Pistoia Alliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldQuant Predictive, the leader in quantitative AI-based predictions for companies and other organizations, has joined The Pistoia Alliance, a global, not-for-profit consortium of life science companies, technology and service providers, publishers, and academics.

"We are excited to be part of The Pistoia Alliance," said James Golden, CEO of WorldQuant Predictive. "Life science research and development is constantly evolving. When we collaborate, we can integrate emerging technologies to improve on the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients. As a company that constantly pushes to find unique ways to solve prediction problems through AI and ML, we look forward to working with the brightest minds in the life science community to find breakthroughs for major healthcare issues throughout the world."

There are currently more than 150 members of The Pistoia Alliance, ranging from global organizations, medium enterprises, start-ups, and individuals – all collaborating as equals on projects that generate value for those in the life sciences space.

"We are very pleased to welcome WorldQuant Predictive into The Pistoia Alliance, and look forward to working with them to achieve our goal of lowering barriers to innovation in the life science industry," said Dr. Steve Arlington, President of The Pistoia Alliance. "As our membership continues to grow, our projects and initiatives will be vital in fostering a collaborative mind-set, leading to new breakthroughs."

WorldQuant Predictive's platform allows organizations to create and apply predictive solutions to large pools of third-party data without handing over proprietary assets, protecting both the data and patients' privacy.

The Pistoia Alliance's projects help to overcome common obstacles to innovation and to transform R&D – whether identifying the root causes of inefficiencies, working with regulators to adopt new standards, or helping researchers implement AI effectively.

About WorldQuant Predictive

WorldQuant Predictive is the market leader in quantitative predictions, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to rapidly create a predictive edge for organizations. WorldQuant Predictive was founded by Igor Tulchinsky. The firm's cloud-based platform enables data-driven decisions at scale. Its combination of global quantitative talent and proprietary technology gives clients the power to quickly see around corners, and make better, more proactive decisions. WorldQuant Predictive is a separate entity from WorldQuant, LLC, a global quantitative asset management firm. For more information, visit https://wqpredictive.com/

About the Pistoia Alliance

The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit members' organization made up of life science companies, technology and service providers, publishers, and academic groups working to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare R&D. It was conceived in 2007 and incorporated in 2009 by representatives of AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis and Pfizer who met at a conference in Pistoia, Italy. Its projects transform R&D through pre-competitive collaboration. It overcomes common R&D obstacles by identifying the root causes, developing standards and best practices, sharing pre-competitive data and knowledge, and implementing technology pilots. For further information visit www.pistoiaalliance.org

