WorldRemit Becomes the First Money Transfer Company to Partner with albo and Klar

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- WorldRemit, a leading international payments company has entered into partnerships with two of Mexico's fastest growing neobanks, albo and Klar.

"We are excited to launch these services to give people more remittance options to support their loved ones," said Jorge Godinez, Head of LATAM at WorldRemit. "We are the first money transfer company to enable transfers to albo and Klar, which share our values of promoting financial inclusion through widening access to international payment services. This is another option for customers who prefer a cashless experience from beginning to end."

Consumers in Mexico seem to be very receptive to fintechs and new banking options are becoming part of the solution for financial inclusion. The Mexican government aims to reduce cash flow circulation and bring people to the formal economy. This is a challenge given 63% of the population is underbanked, according to a World Bank report*. For those without banking access, the relationship between WorldRemit, albo and Klar offers an alternative solution.

"We are committed to promoting financial inclusion and helping Mexicans to enjoy the benefits of digital technology. Partnering with WorldRemit will benefit our customers by providing them with more transfer options to support their families and friends", said Fernando Abad Torres, Partnerships Manager at albo.

"We are delighted about the alliance with WorldRemit since it will allow our users in Klar to receive remittances from over 50 countries around the world", commented Rafael Sainz, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Klar.

Among other benefits of albo and Klar are the fast account opening process, utility bill payments and no minimum balances.

The pioneering fintech company headquartered in London is the only money transfer company to provide these services in Mexico. Customers can simply download the WorldRemit app or sign up online to create a free account and start making transfers to family and friends back home.

WorldRemit is a leading international payments company. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online - making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,100 people worldwide.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit's headquarters are in London, UK with a global presence including in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information visit www.worldremit.com

