WorldRemit Launches Inaugural List of Influential Latinos in the U.S.

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- WorldRemit, a leading digital payments platform, has launched the inaugural List of Influential Latinos in the United States, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month this year. This year's celebrations will not include in-person activities, due to the country still taking precautions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural List of Influential Latinos in the United States was compiled in recognition of the successes and contributions made by Latinos from various backgrounds, in their communities and in their chosen fields. Latinos have recently defied predictions of steady remittance declines during the pandemic and have recovered during the months of May and June, according to a new study from Pew Research . Additionally, The Washington Post recently reported that Mexico remittances have even increased year-over-year in five of the first six months of 2020.

"At a time when our whole world is impacted by this pandemic, Latinos migrants have been disproportionately affected," said Jorge Godínez, Head of LATAM at WorldRemit. "However, this new data has proven how resilient the Latin community is and we wanted to celebrate this by highlighting these bright and shining stars' positive impact on their communities."

Here is the 2020 WorldRemit List of Influential Latinos in the United States:

Angela Elo-Rivera

Angela Elo-Rivera is a communications strategist with a heart for nonprofits and socially conscious businesses. A proven leader in the branding and marketing realm, Elo-Rivera finds joy in developing strategic communications plans that build brand awareness, increase ROI, and make a tangible impact on the community and world.

is a communications strategist with a heart for nonprofits and socially conscious businesses. A proven leader in the branding and marketing realm, Elo-Rivera finds joy in developing strategic communications plans that build brand awareness, increase ROI, and make a tangible impact on the community and world. Ashley Frangie

Ashley Frangie is a Mexican photographer currently living in Los Angeles . Her first solo exhibition, called 'Las horas que me tomo', took place at Casa Paraíso, in 2015 and, since then, Frangie has made several exhibitions in different cities of the United States , Mexico and Germany .

is a Mexican photographer currently living in . Her first solo exhibition, called 'Las horas que me tomo', took place at Casa Paraíso, in 2015 and, since then, Frangie has made several exhibitions in different cities of , and . Jose Rocha

Rocha, of Ecuadorian descent, is an entrepreneur, connector and advisor in the field of business, entrepreneurship and politics. He believes in giving back his time, talent and treasure to his community and is a champion for Prospanica , the association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals.

, the association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals. Madelyn Tavarez

Tavarez is a Dominican-American software engineer at Pinterest on the Shopping Product team and is the founder of Scholar Ahead, the most comprehensive free online educational opportunity platform with over 1,000 summer enrichment programs, internships, and research opportunities for middle and high school students across the country.

Manuel Orozco

Manuel Orozco is the Director at Creative Associates International which focuses on finding ingenious solutions for populations most-at risk of migrating, often missed by traditional economic growth programs with a special emphasis given to informal economies, youth and women.

is the Director at Creative Associates International which focuses on finding ingenious solutions for populations most-at risk of migrating, often missed by traditional economic growth programs with a special emphasis given to informal economies, youth and women. Mario Arevalo

Mario Arevalo is an upcoming tenor in both recital and opera stages. Recently making his debut with Hawaii Opera Theater performing the role of Gastone and covering the role of Alfredo. As an El Salvadoran Community representative he has received honors from United States Senators, Proclamations from The Mayor and Council of New Jersey , Los Angeles and New York .

is an upcoming tenor in both recital and opera stages. Recently making his debut with Opera Theater performing the role of Gastone and covering the role of Alfredo. As an El Salvadoran Community representative he has received honors from Senators, Proclamations from The Mayor and Council of , and . Shantall Lacayo

As a Nicaraguan designer, Lacayo has made a name for herself by specializing in womenswear haute couture and prêt-à-porter. As a personal mark she reinterprets indigenous elements aiming to promote and retake Latin-American cultural roots.

To mark the launch of the List of Influential Latinos and in celebration to Hispanic Heritage Month, WorldRemit is waiving its transaction service fees for new customers on their first 3 money transfer transactions through its 3FREE promotion. For more details about how to take advantage of the 3FREE promotion, please visit: www.worldremit.com/3free . Terms and conditions apply.

To learn more, please visit: www.worldremit.com

About WorldRemit:

WorldRemit was founded in 2010 and serves over 6 million customers. Through our digital services customers can send money from more than 50 countries to 150 destinations. Recipients benefit from one of the widest ranges of money-out options including bank deposit, mobile money, and cash pickup. Our investors include Accel, TCV and Leapfrog. Accel and TCV are long-term investors in well-known brands including AirBnB, Facebook, Spotify and Expedia.

SOURCE WorldRemit

Related Links

worldremit.com

