WorldRemit Launches the Inaugural List of Influential Colombians in the Diaspora

The inaugural List of Influential Colombians in the Diaspora was compiled in recognition of the successes and contributions made by Colombian migrants in the diaspora, to their communities back home and in their chosen fields. According to the World Bank, Colombians in the diaspora sent close to USD $7 billion in remittances last year. The list of honorees includes individuals who have made significant contributions in fields as diverse as philanthropy, hospitality and academia.

"Colombia is one of the most important remittance destinations in the world, and this is the direct result of the many hardworking Colombians in the diaspora who support their loved ones back home. As a result of the challenges facing our global community, we believe it is important to highlight the positive contributions of these individuals in the diaspora, in celebration of Independence Day," said Daniel Canning, Managing Director, Americas at WorldRemit.

Here is the 2020 WorldRemit List of Influential Colombians in the Diaspora:

Angela Sierra

Angela is an audiovisual producer and cultural leader. She created the LatinArte Foundation, the first showcase for artists of Latin American origin in Canada .





. Alexandra Aristizabal

Alexandra is the director of the Colombian Pride Independence Festival, in New York City , and the president of J&A Global Corporation.





, and the president of J&A Global Corporation. Sandra Riano

Sandra is a psychotherapist and the founder of the Hispanic Women Network in Toronto , an organization that provides tools for women to grow their businesses.





, an organization that provides tools for women to grow their businesses. Reverend Javier Arias

Javier is an Anglican priest and an advocate for migrant and Hispanic communities.





Vladimir Olarte

Vladimir leads projects which find business solutions to poverty and renewable energy in Latin America .





. Luis Villegas

Luis is a green Filmmaker, who aims to reduce the carbon footprint of film and television production.





Juliana Zerda

Juliana is a senior advisor on innovation and andragogy at the École des entrepreneurs du Québec and owner of Viceversa Commerce.





and owner of Viceversa Commerce. Veronica Orozco

Veronica is a social media influencer, podcaster and writer who uses her platforms to express her stand on politics, fashion, and lifestyle topics.





Angela Maria Tafur

Angela is the Co-Founder and President of Give to Colombia , a US-based charity that supports projects in the areas of Education, Health, Economic Development and Environment in her home country.

The selection criteria for the list includes the following:

The honoree must have a proven track record of making significant contributions in their chosen field

The honoree has made a significant social impact within the Colombian diaspora or their community back home

The honoree has broken barriers by positively challenging the status quo and/or creating opportunities for others

