WorldRemit partners with charities to pledge 30,000 meals during Ramadan

Each money transfer sent to Pakistan and Morocco will see an iftar meal donated by WorldRemit

Two new charity partnerships announced with local organisations

Initiative launched to help senders carry out deeds of generosity and giving during holy month

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of Ramadan (22nd March to 21st April), for every money transfer sent to Pakistan or Morocco via WorldRemit , the company will donate an iftar meal to someone in need. The global payments company has partnered with separate local charities; Pakistan's Edhi Welfare Organization and Morocco's JOOD , to deliver these meals to countries impacted by soaring inflation.

Every year, WorldRemit helps Muslims around the world send money back home to help their loved ones prepare for Ramadan and Eid celebrations, and to support those in need. This year, WorldRemit has partnered with the two charities to help its customers make a bigger impact.

Edhi Foundation and JOOD NGO, will each be supporting WorldRemit in Pakistan and Morocco respectively in their efforts to ensure that every money transfer makes a world of difference during the celebrations. By sending a meaningful money transfer to friends and families abroad by Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Ramadan period, WorldRemit customers can play a part in ensuring that those in need receive a meal. WorldRemit pledges to donate 20,000 meals to Pakistan and 10,000 meals to Morocco so that even more people can enjoy Ramadan.

For Muslims across the world, Ramadan is seen as a time for personal and spiritual growth, connecting with the Muslim community, living mindfully, and practising gratitude and humility. A key part of observing Ramadan is achieved by sending donations, as well as carrying out good deeds for those less fortunate. With the backdrop of rising inflation and economic hardship, there has never been a more crucial time to consider those in need around the world. In WorldRemit's latest Cost of Living index , an overwhelming 82% of remittance senders agreed that the costs of living of those they send to has also increased since the start of 2022.

Pakistan

In 2023, the third year WorldRemit has partnered with the Edhi foundation during Ramadan, the payments company will donate one meal valued at PKR 100 to those in need with every remittance sent to Pakistan from any available send country, up to the equivalent value of 20,000 meals, or PKR 2,000,000.

Morocco

In Morocco, during the same holy month period, WorldRemit will donate one meal worth MAD 10 to those in need with every remittance sent to Morocco from any available send country, up to the equivalent value of 10,000 meals, or MAD 100,000. This is the inaugural year of WorldRemit's partnership with JOOD.

Karen Jordaan, Head of UK, WorldRemit comments: "Ramadan is a special time of year for many of our customers and we recognise that current economic hardships mean celebrations may take a different form this year. That is why we wanted to make sure that every customer sending money to Pakistan and Morocco this month is able to make an even bigger impact. Whether you are sending money for gifting or for day-to-day expenses, senders can be certain that someone in need can enjoy a meal on their behalf.

We are proud to partner with familiar faces at the Edhi Foundation, as well as new ones at JOOD Association, to make Ramadan an even more meaningful season for those celebrating in Pakistan and Morocco."

Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Chief Accountant, Edhi Foundation comments: "Rising inflation in Pakistan continues to impact its people. Being able to once again partner with WorldRemit and help provide relief to those in need across the international Muslim community is truly a special opportunity.

WorldRemit's previous efforts had an immeasurable impact here in Pakistan and so, by being able to continue helping provide these communities with a meal over the Ramadan period is so important. We can't wait to see the real-life impact this will have, now and in the future."

Hind Laidi, Founding President, JOOD Association comments: "Ramadan celebrations in Morocco will feel extra special this year through our partnership with WorldRemit on this campaign, especially as we continue to see soaring inflation hit the poorest communities here in Morocco and beyond."

About WorldRemit

We're a leading global payments company and, along with Sendwave, part of Zepz, a group powering two global payments brands.

We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online - making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 countries to recipients in 130 countries, operate in more than 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,200 people globally.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit's headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Poland, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.

About The Edhi Foundation

Edhi Foundation is the single best foundation across Pakistan and one of the best social welfare service providers across the world running on non-commercial, non-political, and non-communal basis, serving round-the-clock without any discrimination of color, class, and creed is enjoying exclusive credentials in the shape of awards and shields conferred upon Mr. Abdul Sattar Edhi and Mrs. Bilquis Edhi by governmental and non-governmental organizations on national and international level for rendering their exemplary services to humanity in multidimensional fields.

About JOOD Association

JOOD NGO was born, in September 2015, from a heartfelt impulse of Mrs. Hind Laidi. With the help of like minded volunteers, our main activity organized night raids to identify the homeless in order to offer them hot homemade meals, clothes, blankets and medicines.

Since its creation and through its six branches, JOOD has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and commitment in the fight against the phenomenon of homelessness in Morocco. The association has affirmed, over the years, its determination to achieve its objectives through innovative actions benefiting the homeless. Indeed, within 5 years JOOD succeeded in alleviating hunger with more than 441,000 hot and complete meals distributed to homeless people and provided social and economic reintegration to 512 homeless people across Morocco.

www.worldremit.com

SOURCE WorldRemit