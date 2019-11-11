World's #1 STEM Enrichment Franchise Challenge Island® Holds Nationwide Events in Recognition of National STEM/STEAM Day

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenge Island® is the world's #1 ranked STEM/STEAM enrichment franchise. With over 100 locations nationwide, Challenge Island has served over 1 million children in 4000 schools, community centers and other family focused locations. In celebration of National STEM/STEAM Day on November 8, Challenge Island® franchisees ran action-packed STEM/STEAM adventures from coast to coast. The events were designed to help spark local children's interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Shachi Mody, owner of Challenge Island NW Houston – Katy, TX, partnered with Chick-Fil-A Cinco Ranch to provide hands-on STEM/STEAM Day activities to families in the restaurant. Jill Garcia, owner of Challenge Island South Charlotte, NC, celebrated by building roller coasters with the students of Thales Academy. Debbie Torniven, owner of Challenge Island Reno, NV, was visited by a local news crew as she led a STEAMtastic slime volcano building activity at Sarah Winnemuca Elementary.

In Oahu, Hawaii, Challenge Island Owner Erica Lenentine, held a celebratory STEM/STEAM Family Night at Aikahi Elementary School. Stephanie Edwards of Challenge Island Middle Tennessee set up a sensational STEAM stop at Newk's Eatery, while Candida Ramdass of Challenge Island Santa Cruz-San Jose, CA took students at Spring Hill School on a World Tour themed engineering adventure. Meanwhile, Ritika Senghal of Challenge Island San Diego Coastal took the children of Kinderhouse Montessori School on an imaginary trek through the Amazon Rainforest.

Robin Bergeron and Leslie Thibodaux, of Challenge Island Houma, LA celebrated by building suspension bridges with the students of the Church Academy of St. Amant, while Tia Sukenik, of Challenge Island North Dallas-West Plano, TX held STEAM festivities with the children of Temple Emanuel Preschool. At Wisconsin's Brookfield Elementary, students designed African safari rides with Andrea Davis, owner of Challenge Island Waukesha-Milwaukee.

In Rockland County, NY, Julie Termini of Challenge Island Rockland/ NE Bergen held a special STEM/STEAM Day Mechanical Engineering Badge Workshop for the Daisy Scouts of Troop 40129. "On November 8th we proudly celebrated National STEM/STEAM Day," says Termini, "but at Challenge Island we give children the opportunity to develop their science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills all year round - incorporating communication, collaboration, and critical thinking, while we're at it!"

Says Oahu owner, Erica Lenentine: "At Challenge Island, EVERY DAY is National STEM/STEAM Day!" And indeed it is.

