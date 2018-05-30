World's 7 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH Industrial, Hitachi, Liebherr-International and Deere & Company

The report analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's 7 leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as they gear up their industrial bases and supply chains to meet the inflection in global demand for construction equipment.

The Global Construction Equipment market has made an effective comeback, after a downturn spanning across multiple years, with demand levels for 2017 witnessing a strong growth globally with resurgence seen across most key markets with an uptick in construction activity, world economy gaining traction, return of China factor in the equation with significant Chinese spending on infrastructure development projects after an extended hiatus and uptick in the energy sector activity post recovery in global crude oil prices to their regular levels, which have more than doubled since bottoming out in early 2016, with energy commodity prices projected to increase by 20% year on year in 2018, as per the World Bank.



The OEMs are busy ramping up their production rate at war footage to minimize the demand supply gaps across their dealer networks given the low inventory levels and production rates being maintained by the industry over the past couple of years as demand levels remained dismal.



The OEMs are also renewing their product portfolios in alignment with the market upturn through new product introductions incorporating cutting edge technologies and features focused on enhanced performance as well as productivity while optimizing the total cost of ownership. The wave of a set of key disruptive technologies clubbed under the gamut of CASE (Connected, Automated, Shared & Services and Electric) are finding their way into the construction equipment domain as well.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers



Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis



Section 3 SWOT Analysis

Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs

Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the 7 Leading Industry OEMs



Section 6 Key Trends

Section 7 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8 Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 9 Strategic Market Outlook - 2018-2022



Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Limited

Volvo AB

CNH Industrial N.V.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Deere & Company

