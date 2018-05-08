World's Best - Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. certification is the most prestigious certification for customer experience operations. To be certified by COPC Inc., a company must adopt and consistently implement best practices to manage customer satisfaction, service, quality and costs. Certified organizations can ensure clients and end-users consistently receive exceptional levels of service and quality, combined with operational efficiency and reduced costs.

"This milestone sets a new industry benchmark in adapting the COPC Standard and demonstrates our ability to drive industry-leading results for our clients and staff globally," said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President. "We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and the differentiating value we bring to our clients as a result."

"Over this past decade of partnership, Concentrix has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to performance," said Kyle Kennedy, COPC Executive Vice President. "With 20 sites now certified to the COPC CX Standard, Concentrix has developed a truly unique and impressive certification footprint. We recognize and congratulate Concentrix on this achievement, and on their dedication to operational excellence."

Separately, Ankit Poothia, Concentrix Director, COPC Compliance, recently joined COPC's Standards Committee. The committee defines the scope, review and approve changes in the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standards and their associated certification processes.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across many continents. Our 100,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2018 Concentrix Corp. All rights reserved. SYNNEX and CONCENTRIX are registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation, used under permission. Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. DIFFERENT BY DESIGN is a trademark of Concentrix Corp. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-best---concentrix-is-first-company-to-earn-20-certifications-from-copc-inc-300644097.html

SOURCE Concentrix

Related Links

https://www.concentrix.com

