World's Best Airline Rewards Programs Independently Ranked by point.me; Air France-KLM Flying Blue Named #1 Globally

Sep 12, 2024, 06:00 ET

  • 62 global airline reward programs were independently ranked by point.me, the reward travel search platform, with a specific and rigorous quantitative and qualitative methodology across nine categories
  • Flying Blue, the reward program of KLM and Air France, named best for travelers globally, followed by Air Canada Aeroplan and United MileagePlus
  • Regional leaders include Air Canada Aeroplan (North America), Avianca LifeMiles (Latin America), Qatar Airways Privilege Club (MEA), Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and ANA Mileage Club (tied) (APAC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- point.me, the points and travel reward search platform, released today its first annual rankings of 62 global airline loyalty programs. The objective is to provide consumers transparency and greater confidence in earning and redeeming points, with the independent perspective point.me provides.

Flying Blue – the reward program for Air France and KLM – was named by point.me as best-in-class globally for ease of earning miles, competitive redemption rates, and flexible routing rules to make booking flights easy.

Benjamin Lipsey, SVP Customer Loyalty and President of Flying Blue said:
"We are pleased to top the rankings released today by point.me. By harnessing the power of point.me, Flying Blue broadens its reach, captivating travelers and fostering loyalty, even among those who have yet to experience our airline firsthand. point.me elevates brand awareness and cultivates a community of avid explorers drawn to the promise of Air France, KLM, and all our partners."

"Getting real value from airline loyalty points is often significantly harder for passengers than it needs to be," said Adam Morvitz, CEO of point.me. "These rankings draw on our team's collective travel expertise and deep data-led insight from our reward search engine."

In this first annual ranking of airline loyalty programs, point.me and its team of 55 of the world's top points and miles experts ran extensive data analyses and identified the best programs against nine different traveler needs. These include ease of earning points and miles, booking reward tickets, availability of flights across different routes and partner programs, and customer service, including change fees, how quickly issues are resolved, and communication.

The full results and complete methodology are available in a report released today: World's Best Airline Rewards Programs, which features comments from some of the world's leading reward travel experts.

Top Ten Airline Reward Programs Globally

Airline reward
program

Rank

Overall
score %

Key Benefits

Flying Blue

1

93.06

●         Ease of earning points through its
           extensive partnerships and great
           redemption rates.

Air Canada
Aeroplan

2

77.43

●         Reward seat availability on partner
            airlines with the most extensive network
            globally and generous routing.

United
MileagePlus

3

72.22

●         Competitive in many metrics and
           excellent for less frequent flyers.

British Airways
Executive Club

4

69.10

●         Great availability and excellent ease of 
           earning.

Virgin Atlantic
Flying Club

4

69.10

●         Excellent customer service and reliable
           reward seat allocations on popular
           routes.

American Airlines
AAdvantage

6

68.06

●         Global travel, owing to its alliances with
            partner airlines as well as its strong
            domestic footprint.

Alaska Airlines
Mileage Plan

7

65.97

●         Enhanced seat availability and "free"
           24-hour stopover options.

Qatar Airways
Privilege Club

9

62.85

●         Extensive route network made bigger
           with partners, plus competitive prices

JetBlue TrueBlue

10

61.81

●         Customer-friendly policies like points
           pooling and no expiration on points,
           and great fares on East Coast routes

Avianca LifeMiles

10

59.72

●         Competitively priced redemptions and
           ability to easily accrue miles.

Best performing loyalty programs by region

point.me's analysis and report also determine the best reward programs by region, to help travelers navigate based on their personal location. In its first annual ranking, the following airlines were top in their respective regions:

Region

 

Airline reward program

 

North America

Air Canada Aeroplan

Europe

Flying Blue (Air France-KLM)

Latin America (LATAM)

Avianca LifeMiles

Middle East & Africa

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Asia/Oceania

3-way tie: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles,
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and
ANA Mileage Club

The full results and methodology are available in a report released today: World's Best Airline Rewards Programs.

About point.me

point.me is a first-of-its-kind reward travel discovery tool and points concierge service. It provides travelers with a better way of comparing and booking flights with points – sharing real-time results from over 150 airlines, 30+ reward programs, and all major credit card reward programs.

point.me's points and travel reward search platform aims to democratize the reward space by helping travelers redeem their points for flights with ease and transparency. point.me members also have access to point concierges, alerts, and the unique 'Explore' tool, which allows them to fulfill their travel aspirations and search for reward flights by interest or destination.

