World's Best Airline Rewards Programs Independently Ranked by point.me; Air France-KLM Flying Blue Named #1 Globally

Flying Blue, the reward program of KLM and Air France, named best for travelers globally, followed by Air Canada Aeroplan and United MileagePlus



Regional leaders include Air Canada Aeroplan ( North America ), Avianca LifeMiles ( Latin America ), Qatar Airways Privilege Club (MEA), Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and ANA Mileage Club (tied) (APAC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- point.me , the points and travel reward search platform, released today its first annual rankings of 62 global airline loyalty programs . The objective is to provide consumers transparency and greater confidence in earning and redeeming points, with the independent perspective point.me provides.

Flying Blue – the reward program for Air France and KLM – was named by point.me as best-in-class globally for ease of earning miles, competitive redemption rates, and flexible routing rules to make booking flights easy.

Benjamin Lipsey, SVP Customer Loyalty and President of Flying Blue said:

"We are pleased to top the rankings released today by point.me. By harnessing the power of point.me, Flying Blue broadens its reach, captivating travelers and fostering loyalty, even among those who have yet to experience our airline firsthand. point.me elevates brand awareness and cultivates a community of avid explorers drawn to the promise of Air France, KLM, and all our partners."

"Getting real value from airline loyalty points is often significantly harder for passengers than it needs to be," said Adam Morvitz, CEO of point.me. "These rankings draw on our team's collective travel expertise and deep data-led insight from our reward search engine."

In this first annual ranking of airline loyalty programs, point.me and its team of 55 of the world's top points and miles experts ran extensive data analyses and identified the best programs against nine different traveler needs. These include ease of earning points and miles, booking reward tickets, availability of flights across different routes and partner programs, and customer service, including change fees, how quickly issues are resolved, and communication.

The full results and complete methodology are available in a report released today: World's Best Airline Rewards Programs , which features comments from some of the world's leading reward travel experts.

Top Ten Airline Reward Programs Globally

Airline reward

program Rank Overall

score % Key Benefits Flying Blue 1 93.06 ● Ease of earning points through its

extensive partnerships and great

redemption rates. Air Canada

Aeroplan 2 77.43 ● Reward seat availability on partner

airlines with the most extensive network

globally and generous routing. United

MileagePlus 3 72.22 ● Competitive in many metrics and

excellent for less frequent flyers. British Airways

Executive Club 4 69.10 ● Great availability and excellent ease of

earning. Virgin Atlantic

Flying Club 4 69.10 ● Excellent customer service and reliable

reward seat allocations on popular

routes. American Airlines

AAdvantage 6 68.06 ● Global travel, owing to its alliances with

partner airlines as well as its strong

domestic footprint. Alaska Airlines

Mileage Plan 7 65.97 ● Enhanced seat availability and "free"

24-hour stopover options. Qatar Airways

Privilege Club 9 62.85 ● Extensive route network made bigger

with partners, plus competitive prices JetBlue TrueBlue 10 61.81 ● Customer-friendly policies like points

pooling and no expiration on points,

and great fares on East Coast routes Avianca LifeMiles 10 59.72 ● Competitively priced redemptions and

ability to easily accrue miles.

Best performing loyalty programs by region

point.me's analysis and report also determine the best reward programs by region, to help travelers navigate based on their personal location. In its first annual ranking, the following airlines were top in their respective regions:

Region Airline reward program North America Air Canada Aeroplan Europe Flying Blue (Air France-KLM) Latin America (LATAM) Avianca LifeMiles Middle East & Africa Qatar Airways Privilege Club Asia/Oceania 3-way tie: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles,

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and

ANA Mileage Club

About point.me

point.me is a first-of-its-kind reward travel discovery tool and points concierge service. It provides travelers with a better way of comparing and booking flights with points – sharing real-time results from over 150 airlines, 30+ reward programs, and all major credit card reward programs.

point.me's points and travel reward search platform aims to democratize the reward space by helping travelers redeem their points for flights with ease and transparency. point.me members also have access to point concierges, alerts, and the unique ' Explore' tool , which allows them to fulfill their travel aspirations and search for reward flights by interest or destination.

