World's Best Cat Litter™ Donates One Million Pounds Of Litter With Help From Cat Lovers Across The Country

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™ is sending a million thanks to cat lovers all across the country after reaching its goal of donating one million pounds of naturally safe litter to shelters in need.

The #1 natural cat litter brand recently celebrated the one million pound milestone with a large donation of its super-absorbent corn litter to the Arizona Humane Society, which was one of 20 shelter partners enrolled in the program.

"We so appreciate this partnership," said Dr. Steven Hansen, President and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society. "Last year, we adopted out more than 5,000 cats and kittens, so litter donations like these go a long way in helping us fulfill our mission of helping the most vulnerable animals and enriching the lives of pets and people."

The milestone is the realization of a one million pound goal set for the brand's GiveLitter™ #GIVEACRAP campaign. This fun and interactive initiative made it easy and free for people to show their cat love to donate much-needed litter to shelters across the United States.

The groundbreaking social media campaign saw cat lovers, shelters, and even one well known cat-loving celebrity, share support on social media by posting the hashtag #giveacrap in exchange for donations of the brand's naturally safe corn litter.

Supporters also helped donate litter by going online and wrapping a photo of themselves (and their cats) in a custom #GIVEACRAP photo frame and sharing it on social media.

"Our company believes that pets make us better people and this milestone shows what happens when we work together," said Jean Broders, Senior Brand Manager, Kent Pet Group. "We're the #1 selling natural litter brand, but this is what it really means to be at our best…it's about supporting our fans and shelter partners."

To celebrate the achievement, the team from World's Best Cat Litter™ held a ZOOM party with members of the Arizona Humane Society and released a special tribute video to fans featuring ONE MILLION cats — some of which were submitted by actual fans.

And in an effort to keep awareness on the initiative before announcing its next GiveLitter™ goal in the spring of 2021, the cat litter brand is asking for cat lovers to help them build the biggest list of cat love ever — One Million Reasons to #GIVEACRAP about cats. Submit yours here.

About GiveLitter™:

Launched in 2010, GiveLitter™ has supported animal shelters and cat adoption by donating litter to shelters across the country. This annual charitable initiative involves World's Best Cat Litter™ partnering with customers to help get the word out about animal welfare issues, promote pet adoption, and donate free cat litter to shelters. The GiveLitter™ program is an active, ongoing effort, and every purchase of World's Best Cat Litter™ helps support shelter cats. For more information about GiveLitter™, visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/donate-cat-litter.



About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of natural cat litters that harnesses the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available online and in PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target® and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa. Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com.

