World's Best Cat Litter™ Helps Anonymously Stop Litter Box Stink During National House Smelling Party Tour

Mobile tour will hit more than 15 cities beginning this August to celebrate the launch of Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research, 69 percent of American pet parents are "nose blind," and unaware of the unappealing smells caused by their furry friends. This summer, World's Best Cat Litter™ is on a mission to help people discreetly inform the cat lovers in their lives that their litter boxes stink. To celebrate the launch of its newest product and solution to a smelly litter box, Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense, the brand is setting out on a coast-to-coast mobile House Smelling Party where attendees can send a Litter Box Anonymous postcard to their friends or family.

Beginning Aug. 3 at CatCon, the House Smelling Party will be rolling to more than 15 cities across the country. The parties will feature:

Local adoptable cats that will enjoy a one-year supply of Poop Fighter™ if they find their forever homes while at the House Smelling Party.

A serene-smelling atmosphere thanks to the pleasant lemongrass fragrance of Poop Fighter™.

The opportunity to scan a QR code to enter to win a year-supply of Poop Fighter™.

The chance to spread the love and mail a Litter Box Anonymous postcard, a way to let nose-blind friends and family know with love that their home smells like cat poop.

Those who can't make it to a stop on the House Smelling Party route between Aug. 3 and Sept. 26 can still join in the effort to stop the stink by sending a digital postcard to their loved ones and enter to win a year-supply of Poop Fighter™ via www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/house-smelling-party/.

"The innovative formula of Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense neutralizes poop, urine, and ammonia odors by utilizing Botanical Blocker™ technology that instantly blocks and neutralizes stench," said Marcelo Ginestel, Vice President of Marketing, Kent Pet Group, Inc. "We're thrilled to launch the House Smelling Party tour to give people the opportunity to smell Poop Fighter™ in action while lovingly telling the cat owners in their life through Litter Box Anonymous that they need some support with their litter box odor."

Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense is the first natural and sustainable cat litter designed to eliminate poop stink, not just mask it, replacing the smell with a pleasant light lemongrass scent.

To learn about the House Smelling Party or to send a Litter Box Anonymous digital postcard, visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/house-smelling-party/.

About World's Best Cat Litter

World's Best Cat Litter is the pet cleanup brand that lives up to its name, pure and simple. Each of our natural cat litter formulas harness the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping, and easy scooping. Founded in 1996, World's Best Cat Litter is offered in a variety of formulas and sizes and available online and in PetSmart, PETCO, Target and select Walmart stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa. For more information visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com or on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or X.

