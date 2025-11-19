WORLD'S BEST MENTALIST, LIOR SUCHARD, ANNOUNCES TWO EXCLUSIVE U.S. SHOWS IN LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK CITY THIS WINTER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned mentalist Lior Suchard , celebrated globally for his mind-blowing performances that defy logic and challenge the limits of human perception, today announced his highly anticipated return to the United States with two exclusive live shows on January 13 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and February 15 at Symphony Space in New York City.

Suchard's extraordinary abilities have earned him invitations to perform for world leaders, A-list celebrities, and Fortune 500 executives, including Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Larry King, and Warren Buffett. His charisma and precision have also made him a favorite on television, with appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and numerous international specials seen by millions around the world.

Following a series of sold-out performances across Europe and Asia, Suchard will bring his spellbinding talents back to American audiences. His interactive performance combines psychology, intuition, and illusion, creating a theatrical experience unlike anything else on stage today. Each show promises an evening of wonder, humor, and awe-inspiring feats that must be seen to be believed.

Described by critics as "the best mind reader on the planet," Suchard's performances blur the line between science and the supernatural. Through a seamless blend of mentalism and showmanship, he invites audiences to witness the impossible as he predicts thoughts, influences choices, and reveals personal details no one else could possibly know. The result is a live experience that leaves audiences laughing, gasping, and questioning reality itself.

"I'm beyond excited to return to the U.S. and share my show with audiences on both coasts," said Suchard. "Every performance is a journey we take together, full of laughter, surprise, and connection. What I love most about this art form is that no two shows are ever the same. The energy of the audience shapes everything – their thoughts, their reactions, their curiosity – it all becomes part of the experience. I want people to walk away questioning what's real, what's possible, and what the mind is truly capable of."

Tickets are now available for the Los Angeles show HERE and for the New York show HERE .

About Lior Suchard

Lior Suchard is widely regarded as the world's leading mentalist, renowned for his ability to seemingly read minds and influence thoughts. He has performed for audiences across the globe and appeared on some of the world's biggest stages and television shows. Blending mind reading, humor, and audience interaction, his performances deliver unforgettable experiences that defy explanation. For more information, visit www.liorsuchard.com .

