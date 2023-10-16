World's Best Sales Organizations Recognized with RepVue Reppy Awards

News provided by

RepVue

16 Oct, 2023, 12:33 ET

The winners were selected out of nearly 20,000 companies based on voluntary ratings submitted by employees.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, today announced the Reppy Awards for the world's best sales organizations for the second half of 2023. What makes the awards unique is that they are based on data voluntarily submitted on RepVue's site from B2B sales professionals by completing a sales organization rating about their compensation, culture, and more. RepVue collects millions of data points every year from its B2B sales professional user base.

Continue Reading

The winners of the the Reppy Awards were selected from nearly 20,000 sales organizations tracked by RepVue, and they stood out for their commitment to providing an environment where sales employees have the highest potential to achieve greatness in their careers, and were measured on factors such as culture, leadership, professional development, compensation, diversity, and overall employee sentiment.

"Once again, we're very excited to be recognizing the companies with the best sales orgs," said Ryan Walsh, CEO of RepVue. "Attracting and retaining top sales talent is critical — especially in the current macro environment, and these companies have created cultures in which sales professionals can not only succeed, but build long-term careers. Congratulations to all the winners."

The full list of the 20 Top Overall sales org winners is as follows: Carolina Handling, MaintainX, Triple Whale, UserGems, Consensus, Placer.ai, Tropic, Beanworks, Spring Health, Recharge Payments, Drata, Auth0, Postman, Groove, Kluster, StackAdapt, CHEQ, Google, Sprout Social, and Suzy.

In addition to the overall winners, winners were announced in a number of other categories including by metro location, company size, and by category. Categories include best for culture and leadership; professional development and training; diversity, equity and inclusion; compensation, and more. Metro locations include San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Raleigh, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.repvue.com/awards.

About RepVue:

RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its fully anonymous, socially sourced user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations and empower sales professionals to make informed career decisions. Corporate customers also leverage RepVue to gain a competitive advantage in the hunt for sales talent. For more information, visit repvue.com.

SOURCE RepVue

Also from this source

RepVue to Recognize Top Sales Organizations

RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, is excited to announce the return of the RepVue Reppys Awards...

RepVue announces the World's Best Sales Organizations for the first half of 2023

RepVue, the world's leader on insights about sales organizations and sales jobs, today announced the World's Best Sales Organizations for the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.