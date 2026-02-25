WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

Leading sommeliers from across the world honour wines from 16 countries following a rigorous selection process

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a global celebration of wine excellence, the world's most discerning palates came together to judge the third edition of World's Best Sommeliers' Selection. Leading sommeliers from 17 countries across six continents gathered to taste, debate and determine the standout wines of the year. The panel were invited from the global network within The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and led by Kristell Monot, President of the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026, and Head Sommelier at Mugaritz, ranked No.87 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The sommeliers' final selection features 115 wines from 16 countries and spans every colour, style and expression, offering a trusted benchmark that showcases everything from timeless icons to exciting new voices shaping the future of wine.

A spokesperson for the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection comments: "We're thrilled to bring the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection back for 2026. Featuring more than 100 wines from 16 countries, the final line-up reflects the incredible diversity of the global wine landscape - from revered classics to bold new voices in winemaking. The selection remains a trusted benchmark for on-trade professionals worldwide, and we're proud to provide this platform where the world's most talented sommeliers can come together to define the future of wine."

Italy leads the line-up with 20 noteworthy wines

Italy once again dominated the selection, with red wines at the centre of its success. Thirteen of the 20 Italian entries were red wines, more than any other country, showcasing the nation's remarkable regional variety from north to south. Nebbiolo emerged as a standout, with four Barolo and Barbaresco examples reinforcing the grape's international prestige. The selection also featured more contemporary styles including a Grenache from Marche's Clara Marcelli and a Merlot from Emilia Romagna producer, Tenuta Del Paguro, which is aged on the Adriatic seabed for 12 months. A notable achievement came from Sicilian producer Arianna Occhipinti, whose commitment to organic, terroir-driven winemaking earned three places on the list - an impressive demonstration of Sicily's rising profile. Completing the Italian entries were four white wines, one rosé and two sparkling wines.

Portugal's indigenous wines take centre stage

After Italy, Portugal emerged as the country with the second-highest number of wines in the selection, with 18 wines earning a spot across white, red and fortified categories. Four producers were recognised for their white wines, highlighting the strength of Portugal's indigenous varieties. Quinta dos Carvalhais' Encruzado was included, reflecting the winery's ongoing commitment to Dão's signature white variety. Quinta do Vallado impressed the sommeliers with a wine that demonstrates how the Douro's traditional grapes - Rabigato, Gouveio, Arinto and Viosinho - can produce structured, expressive whites that compete on the world stage. The eight reds were a mix of varietal bottlings and blends, all hailing from the Douro while the country's long-standing mastery of fortified wines was reaffirmed, with three ports and two Madeira wines making the selection.

California, Oregon & Texas make a strong showing

The USA secured 17 wines in the selection across three key regions - Texas, California and Oregon. California led with six reds and one white, with its entries ranging from Sonoma's cool-coast Pinot Noir elegance to Paso Robles' bold Cabernet-led intensity, illustrating why the region remains a global benchmark for premium red wine. The rapidly evolving wine scene in Texas was on display with six wines making the selection: a combination of sparkling, white and red wines. Organic producer Lingua Franca led the charge for Oregon, showcasing how the cool climate of the Eola-Amity Hills is ideally suited to Burgundian-style Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with two of each making the list.

Spain's diversity on display

Spain's presence in the selection was anchored by its red wines, with seven entries spanning some of the country's most prestigious regions, including Ribera del Duero, Rioja and Priorat. Beyond red wines, Spain's breadth in winemaking was recognised. Two sherries, a Fino and an Amontillado, tapped into renewed on-trade interest in fortified wines, while the inclusion of Pere Ventura's Gran Vintage Cava reinforces Spain's role in the global sparkling wine conversation. The two white wines point to a more contemporary direction, ranging from a Chardonnay from Navarre producer Chivite to a Viura-Chardonnay blend from Rioja heavyweight, Bodegas Faustino, highlighting the ongoing evolution of Spain's most established wine regions.

Malbec dominates but Argentina's portfolio is growing

Argentina secured 12 wines in the selection, with seven reds dominating the line-up, underlining the country's global reputation for powerful, expressive Malbec. The red wines originated from across the country, including Mendoza's Uco Valley, Salta's Calchaquí Valley and San Juan's Pedernal Valley. Argentina's whites made a strong statement too, with four producers featured in the selection. Renowned Uco Valley producer Rutini demonstrated the full range of Argentina's winemaking strengths, with a Malbec, a Chardonnay and a traditional method sparkling wine all making the selection, underscoring the country's expertise beyond its famed red wines.

Europe's diversity shines

France made its mark among the other European entries, leading the field in both sparkling and rosé wines, while three German producers were celebrated for their world-class Riesling. Czech producer Gurdau stood out with three wines: a Riesling, a Grüner Veltliner and a sparkling Sekt, signalling growing recognition of the country's diverse quality offerings. Georgia's Shumi Winery and Estate was notable for its two traditional varietals, Saperavi and Kisi, and for contributing the only orange wine in the selection. Greece's emerging wine scene was also recognised, with one white and one red included.

South America is on the rise

South America's wines are increasingly commanding global attention, with the 2026 selection featuring 26 wines, up from 23 in 2025. Uruguay emerged as a rising star earning five spots in the selection. Alongside its signature Tannat, sommeliers praised wines made from more unexpected varieties such as Albariño, Riesling and Cabernet Franc, all grown in the Atlantic-influenced regions of Maldonado and Montevideo. Brazil's presence was represented by a single white entry, Casa Tés Grama Branco, a Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon blend from one of the nation's oldest coffee regions, Vale da Grama. Chile, meanwhile, dominated the red category with eight entries from four prestigious wineries, led by a standout performance from Vik, which was recently named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025.

Kristell Monot, President of the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026 comments: "The World's Best Sommeliers' Selection tasting panel brings together sommeliers from the world's leading restaurants, each with a distinct perspective shaped by their own markets and experiences. This diversity is what makes the selection so valuable, because it reflects the tastes and standards of the global dining scene. The experts understand not only what makes a bottle high quality, but also the broader trends shaping the industry, from climate change to emerging regions and producers. Together, the panel set a benchmark for excellence that guides sommeliers, wine professionals and consumers around the world."

The World's Best Sommeliers' Selection (WBSS) for 2026 is available to view here, accompanied by the sommeliers' collective tasting notes and food pairing recommendations. The tasting panel brought together 29 sommeliers and wine directors from some of the world's most celebrated restaurants. All the sommeliers represented venues featured in The World's 50 Best Restaurants, including Gaggan (No.6), Table by Bruno Verjus (No.8), Don Julio (No.10), Potong (No.13), Plénitude (No.14), and Ikoyi (No.15) from the 2025 list. See the full list of participating sommeliers here.

The selection serves as a global resource for sommeliers seeking interesting wines for their lists, with the assurance that every bottle has been carefully selected by fellow professionals. The website offers advanced search tools, allowing users to discover wines by terroir characteristics (such as altitude or climate), seasonality and food pairings rather than relying on the traditional filter of grape variety. For producers interested in registering wines for the 2027 selection, registrations will open on 25th February 2026 and interested parties can request a link to register via www.worldsbestsommeliersselection.com/register.

More details can be found at www.worldsbestsommeliersselection.com

EDITOR'S NOTES:

World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026 (listed alphabetically by winery name):

Winery Wine Country Region Almaviva Winery Almaviva 2018 Chile Maipo Valley Almaviva Winery Almaviva 2021 Chile Maipo Valley Aperture Cellars Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 USA California Aperture Cellars Aperture Sauvignon Blanc 2024 USA California Argiano Solengo IGT Toscana 2021 Italy Tuscany Arianna Occhipinti SM 2023 Italy Sicily Arianna Occhipinti Il Frappato 2023 Italy Sicily Arianna Occhipinti Grotte Alte - Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021 Italy Sicily Bodega Bouza Riesling Viñedo Pan de Azúcar 2024 Uruguay Maldonado Bodega Garzón Single Vineyard Albariño 2024 Uruguay Maldonado Bodega Garzón Single Vineyard Tannat 2023 Uruguay Maldonado Bodega Puerta del Abra Chardo Velo de Flor 2020 Argentina Buenos Aires Province Bodegas Espinosa de los Monteros Amontillado VORS Spain Jerez-Sherry Bodegas Faustino Faustino I Gran Reserva Blanco 2021 Spain Rioja Bodegas Montecillo Viña Monty Graciano Reserva 2019 Spain Rioja Bodegas Salentein Primus Chardonnay 2022 Argentina Mendoza Bodegas Salentein Single Vineyard La Pampa´97 2021 Argentina Mendoza Bodegas Ysios Ysios Finca Lagunazuri 2021 Spain Rioja Cantina Rotari Rotari Flavio 2016 Italy Trentino-Alto Adige Casa Ferreirinha Vinha Grande Red 2022 Portugal Douro Casa Ferreirinha Quinta da Leda Red 2022 Portugal Douro Casa Tés Grama Branco 2024 Brazil São Paulo Catena Zapata Birth of Cabernet 2021 Argentina Mendoza Ceretto Barolo Brunate 2021 Italy Piedmont Ceretto Barbaresco Asili 2014 Italy Piedmont Ceretto Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021 Italy Piedmont Champagne Frerejean Frères VV26 Grand Cru NV France Champagne Champagne Gounel Lassalle Parcellaire Les Agneaux NV France Champagne Château d'Esclans Les Clans 2024 France Provence Château d'Esclans Garrus 2024 France Provence Château Smith Haut Lafitte Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc 2022 France Bordeaux Chivite Colección 125 Gran Vino Blanco 2023 Spain Navarre Clara Marcelli Ruggine 2021 Italy Marche Clos Apalta Prelude 2023 Chile Colchagua Valley Colomé El Arenal Malbec Single Vineyard 2022 Argentina Salta Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 USA California Daou Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 USA California Daou Vineyards Estate Soul of a Lion 2021 USA California Feudo Arancio Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022 Italy Sicily Freeman Vineyard & Winery Yu-ki Estate Pinot Noir 2022 USA California Gonzalez Byass Tio Pepe en Rama 2025 Spain Sherry-Jerez Gurdau Sekt 36m 2021 Czech Republic Moravia Gurdau Riesling Stará Hora 2022 Czech Republic Moravia Gurdau Veltliner Vinohrádky 2023 Czech Republic Moravia Justino's Verdelho Frasqueira 1997 Portugal Madeira Justino's Malvasia 50 Years Old Portugal Madeira Karthäuserhof Karthäuserhofberg GG 2023 Germany Mosel Ktima Gerovassiliou Malagousia 2024 Greece Macedonia Ktima Gerovassiliou Avaton 2022 Greece Macedonia La Scolca Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021 Italy Piedmont Lingua Franca Sisters Chardonnay 2023 USA Oregon Lingua Franca Estate Chardonnay 2023 USA Oregon Lingua Franca The Plow Pinot Noir 2023 USA Oregon Lingua Franca Estate Pinot Noir 2023 USA Oregon Luca Leggero Villareggia Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG Rend Nen 2022 Italy Piedmont Madame Veuve Point Rully Blanc 2023 France Burgundy Marchesi di Barolo Barolo Riserva 2016 Italy Piedmont Mas de Daumas Gassac Grand Vin 2016 France Languedoc Roussillon Merum Priorati Desti 2022 Spain Catalonia Mezzacorona Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019 Italy Trentino-Alto Adige Mission Hill Family Estate Oculus 2020 Canada British Columbia Mission Hill Family Estate Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc 2022 Canada British Columbia Nino Franco Spumanti Grave di Stecca Brut 2018 Italy Veneto Pago de Carraovejas Pago de Carraovejas 2023 Spain Castilla Y Leon Pago de Carraovejas El Anejon 2021 Spain Castilla Y Leon Pago de Carraovejas Cuesta de las Liebres 2021 Spain Castilla Y Leon Peralada Perelada Garrigal Vinyes Velles 2023 Spain Catalonia Pere Ventura Gran Vintage 2016 Spain Cava Perissos Vineyard and Winery Picpoul Blanc 2023 USA Texas Perissos Vineyard and Winery Aglianico 2022 USA Texas Pyros Wines Vineyard Block N° 4 Malbec 2022 Argentina San Juan Quinta da Côrte TNX Douro 2021 Portugal Douro Quinta das Carvalhas Vinhas Velhas 2021 Portugal Douro Quinta de Azevedo Loureiro Escolha White 2024 Portugal Minho VR Quinta de Soalheiro Granit 2024 Portugal Vinho Verde Quinta de Soalheiro Reserva 2023 Portugal Vinho Verde Quinta do Crasto Tinta Roriz 2017 Portugal Douro Quinta do Crasto Tawny 30 Years Old Portugal Porto Quinta do Vallado Vallado Reserva Branco 2024 Portugal Douro Quinta do Vallado Vallado Field Blend Reserve 2022 Portugal Douro Quinta do Vallado Vinha da Coroa 2022 Portugal Douro Quinta do Vallado Vinha da Granja 2022 Portugal Douro Quinta dos Carvalhais Encruzado White 2023 Portugal Dão Riccitelli Wine Old Vines from Patagonia Semillon 2024 Argentina Patagonia Robert Mondavi Winery Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 USA California Rose Family Estate Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2025 New Zealand Marlborough Ruffino Romitorio di Santedame 2022 Italy Tuscany Ruffino Alauda 2021 Italy Tuscany Rutini Apartado Nature 2017 Argentina Mendoza Rutini Single Vineyard Gualtallary Chardonnay 2023 Argentina Mendoza Rutini Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec 2021 Argentina Mendoza Sacromonte Quiebre 2023 Uruguay Maldonado Sacromonte Deux Revês, Uné Destinée 2023 Uruguay Montevideo Sandeman Vintage Port Quinta do Seixo 2022 Portugal Douro Sandeman Tawny Port 20 Years Old Portugal Douro Schloss Johannisberg Orangelack Kabinett 2024 Germany Rheingau Shumi Winery and Estate Kisi Qvevri Iberiuli 2022 Georgia Kakheti Shumi Winery and Estate Salome 2022 Georgia Kakheti Tenuta Del Paguro Ostrea in fundo 2023 Italy Emilia Romagna Tenuta Del Paguro Homarus 2021 Italy Emilia Romagna Tokara Wine & Olive Estate Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 South Africa Stellenbosch Trapiche Winery Trapiche Iscay 2022 Argentina Mendoza Uplift Vineyard Viognier 2024 USA Texas Uplift Vineyard Aglianico 2023 USA Texas Veuve Clicquot Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2018 France Champagne Viabizzunoagricola donnacricri 2023 Italy Sicily Vik La Piu Belle 2022 Chile Cachapoal Valley Vik Milla Cala 2022 Chile Cachapoal Valley Vik STONEVIK 2024 Chile Cachapoal Valley Vik VIK 2022 Chile Cachapoal Valley Viña Don Melchor Don Melchor 2021 Chile Maipo Valley Weingut Korrell Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling 2021 Germany Nahe William Chris Vineyards Boxing Rabbit Cuvee 2023 USA Texas William Chris Vineyards Hunter 2023 USA Texas Zuccardi Valle de Uco Concreto Malbec 2023 Argentina Mendoza

About World's Best Sommeliers' Selection

World's Best Sommeliers' Selection celebrates outstanding wines as chosen by some of the world's most respected sommeliers. During the tasting, the sommelier panel evaluated each wine with access to detailed backstories and producer videos. The sommeliers provided tasting notes and food pairings for each wine, before discussing the wine collectively and reaching a consensus on its inclusion in the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026. The selection is brought to you by William Reed, the company behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

Throughout the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection tasting, all wines were served in Gabriel Glas stems.

