World's Best Tactical Police Units Converge at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE SWAT Challenge continues to strengthen its position as a leading global platform bringing together elite tactical police and special forces units from around the world, according to commanders participating in the 7th edition, which runs from 7-11 February 2026 in Dubai.

Team leaders said the challenge plays a vital role in enhancing operational readiness by improving physical and mental preparedness, reinforcing teamwork under pressure, and simulating realistic policing scenarios that closely reflect daily field operations.

UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 Kicks off in Dubai

Lieutenant Colonel George Rumanzi, Commissioner of Operations and Public Order at the Rwanda National Police and leader of the Rwanda team, highlighted the steady growth in both participation and performance levels. He noted that standards continue to rise with each edition, adding that Rwanda is aiming for a strong performance this year, particularly in the obstacle challenge.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ayman Al Mugharbil, General Supervisor of the two Syrian teams, said preparations were based on detailed analysis of previous editions. He explained that specialised training facilities were developed to replicate competition conditions, supported by an intensive three-month programme focusing on fitness, tactical readiness, and complex field scenarios.

Officer Cristian Fernandez, leader of the Paraguay team and a first time participant, described the UAE SWAT Challenge as one of the world's most closely followed tactical competitions, praising the professionalism of the teams and the high level of organisation.



Officer Joffre Ortega, leader of Ecuador Team 2, said the challenge closely mirrors real policing environments, requiring precision, resilience, and teamwork, while allowing teams to exchange expertise and maintain operational readiness.

From the host nation, First Lieutenant Yasser Al Zarouni, Manager of Dubai Police SWAT Team, described the event as a global platform for knowledge exchange and cooperation, stressing that its objectives extend beyond competition to strengthening international partnerships.

Sergeant James Coddington, leader of Dallas SWAT team from the United States, said their participation was inspired by the experience of American teams in previous editions. He noted that intensive preparation aims to improve performance under pressure and sharpen tactical decision making.

Organised by the Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police, the UAE SWAT Challenge features 5 realistic challenges across five days, with teams competing for a total prize pool of USD 260,000. Competitions will be broadcast live on the official UAE SWAT Challenge YouTube channel.

Media contacts :

UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre

[email protected]

+97146996224

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888743/UAE_SWAT_Challenge.jpg

SOURCE UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre