World's eminent Impact Leaders convene in Dubai

GITEX Impact CSO Business Club is the first global platform for Chief Sustainability Officers to convene as Impact Leaders and collaborate

20% Impact Leaders come from Africa, 17% from the Americas, 16% from Asia, 26% from Europe, 19% from the Middle East, and 2% from other regions.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Impact has announced a list of 300 Impact Leaders, chosen across sectors and regions for the year 2023. Impact Leaders gain membership to the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club, a by-invite-only community that leads the transition to a more sustainable world through collaborations and advanced tech solutions. GITEX Impact is the region's largest event for sustainability tech innovation, ESG strategies and services.

Impact Leaders have been chosen via a rigorous selection process on the basis of their high relevance to corporate sustainability, strong impact track record, credible vision for the future, and evidence of collaboration. The community is established and developed by Sustain Labs Paris, a globally acclaimed organisation that establishes large scale new institutions for a sustainable future, and vetted by the GITEX Impact Council Members. In the UAE's year of sustainability, the GITEX Impact Leaders community includes the world's foremost sustainability decision makers who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their organizations, communities, countries, and the world.

The names of the 300 GITEX Impact Leaders for 2023 have been announced by GITEX Impact here https://giteximpact.com/cso-business-club/. Notable members of the Impact Leaders list include Roger Martella, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Electric (GE); Ibrahim Al-Zubi, Senior Vice President of Sustainability & Climate at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); David Carlin, Head of Climate Risk and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures for the United Nations Environment Programme's Finance Initiative; Laurie Schoeman, Senior Advisor for Climate Resilience in the Executive Office of the President at the White House. Amid pressing challenges like climate change, resource scarcity, and social disparities, these influential Impact Leaders wield the capacity to craft policies, spark innovation, and forge cross-border partnerships.

Other noteworthy members include Boyd Cohen, the co-founder of IoMob Tech, makers of WheelCoin, the first Move2Earn game that rewards users for environmentally friendly travel choices; Diane Binder, the founding partner and Chief Executive Officer of Regenopolis, an international initiative catalyzing solutions for regenerative cities in Africa, and supporting commercially viable value chains for land restoration and economic development in the Sahel along the Great Green Wall; and Charles Warria, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Grow Fairly, a company dedicated to fostering enduring relationships with conscious consumers while ensuring equitable access to global markets for Kenyan farmers.

Commenting on the significance of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club, Sherif Tawfik, Chief Sustainability Commercial Officer, Central, Southeast Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Microsoft and member of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club said "The GITEX Impact CSO Business Club represents a significant step towards addressing the current challenges in our field. By bringing together like-minded CSOs, the club will offer a platform for meaningful connections, shared knowledge, and tangible progress. A heartfelt thank you to the Dubai World Trade Centre for making this possible."

Member of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club Juliet Anammah, CEO CG&R Strategy LLC, former Chief Sustainability Officer of Jumia Group and Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria said "I am truly excited to be a member of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club. There simply is no greater cause and no other priority that can compete with the goal of ensuring that our planet is able to sustain human life for generations to come. I cannot imagine anything else more inspiring than expanding our focus beyond corporate and national boundaries to forge new products, new services, new policies, and new ways of working and living to reach this goal."

Another member of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club Roberta Boscolo, Climate and Energy Lead at the World Meteorological Organization, said "The world needs to accelerate towards building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. Being an impact leader at the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club transcends traditional roles; it is a call for a global nexus, tapping into unmatched reach and connectivity. I believe this platform has the power of collaboration that channels the collective strengths of its members, amplifies their positive imprint on society and the environment, and forges action. Thanks to the vision of GITEX Impact to bring together the brightest minds in sustainability and to initiate a ripple effect of boundless impacts."

The GITEX Impact CSO Business Club creates a global platform, tapping into the insights of the Impact Leaders working on sustainability challenges globally, with the aim of expediting the vital shift towards a revitalized and just global community. The Impact Leaders convene at GITEX Impact, 16 - 20 October 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which is the largest multi stakeholder global technology event for breakthrough innovations in climate, ESG investments, sustainable finance & public-private partnerships.

