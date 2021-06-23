World's Fastest and Most Powerful Pickup Truck Begins Production

SEALY, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has started production of the world's most powerful pickup truck, the Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX with its upgraded 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 boasting 1,012 hp.

Based on the 702 hp Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck, the high-performance-focused enhancements by Hennessey cut the 0-60 mph time to just 3.2 seconds – the quickest in the world – while torque grows to 969 lb-ft. With modifications including a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, fuel injectors and high-flow induction system alongside performance-boosting calibration, the 6.2-liter V8 truck can achieve an 11.4-second quarter mile at over 120 mph.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The new MAMMOTH 1000 TRX is the most powerful pickup truck that Hennessey Performance has ever offered. The Ram TRX already boasts the highest horsepower of any vehicle manufacturer's pickup, so our performance, styling and off-road enhancements make this the most formidable new truck you can buy. We've already sold more than 100 trucks, with each answering one big question – why have a 1,000-horsepower pickup truck? Because we can!"

Measuring 228.9 inches (5.81 meters) long, 82.1 inches (2.09 meters) wide and 77.6 inches (1.97 meters) high, the imposing hypertruck makes an enormous statement on the road. Capable of carrying six adults in comfort, carrying a payload exceeding 2,300 lbs and towing more than 7,700 lbs, the Mammoth is the most comprehensive and capable performance truck on the market.

Including buying the stock TRX, owners opting for the Mammoth 1000 will typically pay in the region of $150,000 for their build. The majority of owners will take a highly-specified stock model, and add the Mammoth 1000 package and the Stage 2 off-road enhancements. The popular Stage 2 package adds custom bumpers, LED lights, a front levelling kit, 37-inch off road tires and upgraded electronic fold-out steps. The Mammoth 1000 TRX complete turnkey package also comes with a 2 year / 24,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey will ensure exclusivity for its customers by limiting production volumes of the Mammoth 1000 with each truck fitted with a special chassis plate recording its build number. Just 200 will be produced in 2021 for customers across the US and around the world. Orders can be placed through authorized Ram retailers or Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Mammoth 1000 TRX

MAMMOTH 1000 TRX EXTEROR UPGRADES



POWER MAMMOTH OFF-ROAD STAGE 1 1,012 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Mammoth Custom Front Bumper 969 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm Mammoth Custom Rear Bumper

LED Lights in Front Bumper PERFORMANCE 20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds 35-inch Off­-Road Tires 1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph Front Leveling Kit

Hennessey & Mammoth Exterior Badges UPGRADES TO STOCK TRX Professional Installation Upgraded High-Flow Supercharger System 3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Supercharger Front Drive Pulley Upgrade Installed $14,950 Supercharger Rear Drive Pulley Upgrade

Crank Damper Pin Assembly Upgrade MAMMOTH OFF-ROAD STAGE 2 Upgraded Thermostat Mammoth Custom Front Bumper Heavy Duty Supercharger Belt Mammoth Custom Rear Bumper Upgraded Spark Plugs LED Lights in Front Bumper High-Flow Fuel Injectors 20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels High-Flow Filtration System 37-inch Off­-Road Tires Crank Case Ventilation System Front Leveling Kit HPE ECM Calibration Upgrade Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps HPE TCM Calibration Upgrade Hennessey & Mammoth Exterior Badges All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids Professional Installation Professional Installation 3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Chassis Dyno Testing Installed $19,950 Road Testing (up to 200 miles)

Hennessey Embroidered Headrests OPTIONAL UPGRADES Hennessey Exterior Badge Retractable Electronic Bed Cover Mammoth 1000 Exterior Badges Installed: $4,450 Serial Number Plaques Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps Limited Edition 1 of 200 Installed: $3,450 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty 20-inch Hennessey Wheels & 35-inch Off­-Road Tires Installed $32,500 Installed: $4,950

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

