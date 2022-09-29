World's Fastest Ball Sport Just Got More Thrilling - Best Doubles Teams in the World Go Head-to-Head at the World Super Court Championship

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, is proud to host the World Super Court games on Thursday, Oct. 6 at noon, showcasing the eight best doubles teams in the world competing for a prize pool of $50,000. The event, considered Jai-Alai's most prestigious doubles tournament, will showcase participants representing France, Mexico, Spain and the U.S. The quarterfinal rounds will begin at noon with the final rounds scheduled at 5 p.m. The event will be live streamed to more than 300 million homes across the globe. In addition, the event will be broadcast on the Jai-Alai app, at www.watchjaialai.com and is open to the public.

Doubles teams face off at Magic City Jai-Alai
"There has been tremendous interest on behalf of the Jai-Alai community to expand the parameters of our larger championships to include players from both the United States and from around the world. This event will bring a global audience to the premiere North American fronton and continue to expand the boundaries of the sport's audience," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "When you couple the top players in the world with the dynamic and fast-paced nature of doubles play you have a recipe for an edge-of-your-seat, captivating sports experience," continued Savin.

The eight participating teams (including three pairs of brothers*) are:

  1. Arbe and Lekue (representing Spain)
  2. Carballo and Manu (representing the U.S. and France)
  3. Douglas and Benny* (representing the U.S.)
  4. Goixerri and Aratz* (representing Spain)
  5. Ikeda and Manny (representing Mexico)
  6. Iñaki and Julen* (representing Spain)
  7. Jairo and Nicolas (representing Spain and France)
  8. Johan and Gorka (representing France)

Participants qualified over the summer by finishing first or second in tournaments held in Miami, Fla. or in Ispaster, a town in the Basque region of Spain. The World Super Court games were a joint effort organized by Magic City Jai-Alai and Federación Internacional de Pelota Vasca, spearheaded by the world-renowned jai-alai player Iñaki Osa Goikoetxea. The World Super Court games are free to attend.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.jaialaiworld.com
or www.watchjaialai.com.                                                             

