World's Fastest Ball Sport Just Got More Thrilling - Best Doubles Teams in the World Go Head-to-Head at the World Super Court Championship

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, is proud to host the World Super Court games on Thursday, Oct. 6 at noon, showcasing the eight best doubles teams in the world competing for a prize pool of $50,000. The event, considered Jai-Alai's most prestigious doubles tournament, will showcase participants representing France, Mexico, Spain and the U.S. The quarterfinal rounds will begin at noon with the final rounds scheduled at 5 p.m. The event will be live streamed to more than 300 million homes across the globe. In addition, the event will be broadcast on the Jai-Alai app, at www.watchjaialai.com and is open to the public.

Doubles teams face off at Magic City Jai-Alai

"There has been tremendous interest on behalf of the Jai-Alai community to expand the parameters of our larger championships to include players from both the United States and from around the world. This event will bring a global audience to the premiere North American fronton and continue to expand the boundaries of the sport's audience," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "When you couple the top players in the world with the dynamic and fast-paced nature of doubles play you have a recipe for an edge-of-your-seat, captivating sports experience," continued Savin.

The eight participating teams (including three pairs of brothers*) are:

Arbe and Lekue (representing Spain ) Carballo and Manu (representing the U.S. and France ) Douglas and Benny* (representing the U.S.) Goixerri and Aratz* (representing Spain ) Ikeda and Manny (representing Mexico ) Iñaki and Julen* (representing Spain ) Jairo and Nicolas (representing Spain and France ) Johan and Gorka (representing France )

Participants qualified over the summer by finishing first or second in tournaments held in Miami, Fla. or in Ispaster, a town in the Basque region of Spain. The World Super Court games were a joint effort organized by Magic City Jai-Alai and Federación Internacional de Pelota Vasca, spearheaded by the world-renowned jai-alai player Iñaki Osa Goikoetxea. The World Super Court games are free to attend.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.jaialaiworld.com

or www.watchjaialai.com.

