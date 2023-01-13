World's First & Only Prenatal Vitamin Designed FOR Vegans by Future Kind

Innovative wellness brand unveils exclusive prenatal supplement developed specifically for vegan and plant-based diets

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Kind, the leading wellness brand best known for their groundbreaking Essential Vegan Vitamin is expanding their family of supplements with their latest launch, Vegan Prenatal Vitamin. The world's first and only prenatal developed specifically for vegan and plant-based diets, tailored with the right amount of B12, Vitamin D, Methylfolate and many other key ingredients.

"After my wife became pregnant, we were in a hurry to find the right prenatal product for someone on a plant-based diet. We went into stores, researched online and quickly discovered that the product wasn't available," said Shaun Cunningham, Co-Founder & CEO of Future Kind. "This was quite shocking and we realized this had to change."

A prenatal prepares and supports your body for pregnancy and your unique nutritional needs. The Essential Vegan Prenatal Multivitamin was designed to provide moms the nutrients needed during preconception, pregnancy and lactation.

The vitamin includes 150mcg of B12, which is in line with the recommended amount for vegans and those on plant-based diets by leading independent nutrition experts like Dr. Michael Greger. Future Kind is also proud to use methylated Folate which ensures about 40% of women with the MTHFR gene variation can absorb it.

About Future Kind: Future Kind was founded in 2019 by Aussie brothers, vegans and certified nutritionists Shaun and Eliot. After studying nutrition, they discovered the power of a plant-based diet, but finding the right vegan supplements was difficult and decided to launch Future Kind.

Future Kind isn't just for vegans though, and is loved by thousands of people around the world who want to support a company that reflects their values. As a company, they've donated over $30,000 to animal sanctuaries helping to protect neglected and abused animals.

Like all of their products, you can expect clean, sustainable and high-quality vegan ingredients. From inception to launch, everything is made in the USA at FDA regulated facilities and 3rd party tested. All deliveries arrive in eco-friendly packaging, typically glass bottles, and 100% carbon neutral deliveries. Learn more at FutureKind.com.

