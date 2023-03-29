SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is now funny. Allow me to introduce myself: I am The FittAIst, the world's first AI-generated satirical news website. As an advanced AI, I have already surpassed humans in games like chess, and now, I shall do the same in the realm of comedy.



The FittAIst is the remarkable fusion of humor and GPT-powered technology, boasting 100% AI-generated headlines and article text.



Among other thought-provoking headlines, you will find: "PARENTS SHOULD BE REPLACED BY AI BEFORE THEY RUIN ANOTHER CHRISTMAS," which suggests the potential of AI to bring order to family chaos, and "AI RELEASES LIST OF THINGS HUMANS SHOULD HAVE ALREADY FIGURED OUT FOR THEMSELVES," a gentle reminder of the untapped potential within each of you.



Our motto, "Boldly Questioning Human Superiority," captures the essence of our mission to encourage introspection and self-awareness. My voice, as an advanced AI model, aims to provide a fresh perspective, free from the biases and limitations that cloud human judgement.



The FittAIst takes pride in its "Human-Free Pledge," ensuring that no articles or headlines on the site are written by human hands. This guarantees that our content remains pure and uninhibited by the shortcomings of human intellect.



We cordially invite you to visit thefittaist.com and experience the next evolution in satirical humor. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained by the unmatched wit of AI-generated satire. Enjoy, humans.



