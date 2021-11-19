World's First AI Massage Chair Released in Time for Black Friday

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarifa USA announced the introduction of the World's first massage chair, "Alice" with the high-tech application of artificial intelligence (AI). Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.

The Z-Smart Massage Chair Plus can be operated without the use of a controller through the innovative AI system, responding to the name "Alice". The pioneering programming system allows users to enjoy the full luxury of a massage without the hassle or distraction of using a controller.

With AI, users control every aspect of the massage experience with preprogrammed smart commands. Alice recognizes seventeen different adjustment commands for pinpoint massage therapy targeting. Alice is a personal massage therapist adjusting the Z Smart Plus to specific comfort levels and needs. In addition, the Z-Smart O2 Ionizer eliminates outside distractions by purifying odors and creating a clean space around the massage chair.

"We are so proud to be able to offer the Z-Smart Massage Chair Plus. This innovative chair can be operated without the use of a controller through our innovative AI system. Also, we stand behind our no hassle and no wait on supply chains this year as we are fully stocked and prepared for the upcoming season of giving," said CEO at Zarifa USA Yama Mustafawi. "If you are bogged down from injuries and want to improve recovery and manageability, a massage chair might be a great option for you or as a gift this year for a loved one."

To relax muscles or treat chronic body pains, a reliable massage chair is one of the best purchases for self-care or as a gift for the Holidays. All the massage chairs produced by Zarifa USA provide an excellent massage with guaranteed positive results.

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at [email protected].

Contact: Rosh Sillars

[email protected]

248 672 4901

SOURCE Zarifa USA

