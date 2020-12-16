World's First AI-Solution for Primary Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Deployed by Ibex Medical Analytics and KSM, the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, and KSM , the Research and Innovation Center of Maccabi Healthcare Services – Israel's leading HMO - announced today a first-of-a-kind pilot of Ibex's Galen Breast solution for AI-powered primary diagnosis of breast cancer at Maccabi's Pathology Institute.

Breast cancer is the most common malignant disease in women worldwide, with over 2 million new cases each year. Early and accurate detection is critical for effective treatment and saving women's lives.

Maccabi KSM Logo

The pilot at Maccabi's Pathology Institute includes 2,000 breast biopsies on which pathologists will use Galen Breast as a First Read application. It is the first-ever deployment of an AI application for primary diagnosis of breast cancer.

During the pilot, all breast biopsies examined at Maccabi will be digitized using a digital pathology scanner, and automatically analyzed by the Galen Breast solution prior to review by a pathologist. The solution detects suspicious findings on biopsies, such as regions with high probability of including cancer cells, and classifies them to one of three risk levels, ranging from high risk of cancer to benign. The Galen Breast First Read is designed to help pathologists diagnose breast biopsies more accurately, more efficiently, and at a considerably faster turnaround time compared to diagnosis on a microscope.

Ibex's AI solution has been used at Maccabi's Pathology Institute since 2018, and already today, all breast and prostate biopsies undergo AI-based second read, supporting improved accuracy and quality control. The solution alerts when discrepancies between the pathologist's diagnosis and the AI algorithm's findings are detected, thus providing a safety net in case of error or misdiagnosis.

"We are proud to use AI as an integral part of breast cancer diagnosis," said Judith Sandbank, MD and Director of the Pathology Institute at Maccabi. "We have already had a successful experience with Ibex's AI solution, enabling us to implement quality control and perform second read on biopsies, and now we are making a significant leap forward with the integration of AI into primary cancer diagnosis."

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing healthcare, and its integration into clinical practice will significantly improve the ability to diagnose cancer quickly and efficiently," said Dr. Chaim Linhart, Co-founder and CTO of Ibex. "Our solutions are used in routine practice in pathology laboratories worldwide, and have already helped detect breast and prostate cancers that were misdiagnosed by pathologists as benign. It is now time to take AI to the next level and employ its capabilities across a broader range of the diagnostic workflow."

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen™ Prostate and Galen Breast are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com.

About KSM

KSM (Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi), the Maccabi Research and Innovation Center, was founded in 2016 in cooperation with Morris Kahn and Sami Sagol. KSM has unique access to Maccabi's professional abilities and wealth of medical knowledge, including a large database of 2.5 million members with 30 years of data collection. We are a strong force in multiple global health areas. Our Innovation & Big Data utilizes advanced data sources and AI technologies. We have founded Israel's largest Biobank (over 450K samples collected and analyzed), Clinical Research activities, and a highly awarded Epidemiological Research department. KSM is leading advanced global health improvements by partnering with well-known scientists, researchers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, startups, and tech companies to create and expedite medical breakthroughs. Our co-operations within the global health eco-system allow us to deliver groundbreaking discoveries and solutions - shaping the future of health. www.ksminnovation.com.

Media Contact

Laura Raanan

GK for Ibex

[email protected]

SOURCE Ibex Medical Analytics