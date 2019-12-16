World's First AI Video Surveillance Testing Facility Opened by IPVM

John Honovich, President, IPVM: "We are at a critical time in the global surveillance industry- advanced technological claims threatens privacy and ethics, leaving many organizations in search of accurate information. Increasingly, security products claim to include AI, deep learning, and facial recognition- but our testing shows many perform poorly."

The new IPVM research facility is the first and only dedicated to independent testing and research of the capabilities of surveillance equipment. IPVM testing covers all major manufacturers of surveillance equipment, including AnyVision, Avigilon, Axis, Dahua, and Hikvision.

IPVM reporting routinely uncovers that many camera manufacturers grossly overstate their claims or even misrepresent them entirely.

"Often times, camera manufacturers are presenting capabilities that were measured in unrealistic or misleading environments. When IPVM tests surveillance equipment using controlled experiments, the truth is often revealed. Whether it be facial recognition features, AI, or low light capabilities, IPVM sets the record straight with our reporting."

About IPVM

IPVM is the leading authority on the video surveillance industry. Since 2008, IPVM has conducted over 800 tests to measure the accuracy of manufacturers claims and to provide its members up to date research and information on the surveillance industry.

