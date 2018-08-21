World's First Armless Pilot to Inspire GE Appliances Employees in Louisville

To achieve so much, Cox says she had to "think outside the shoe." As a child, she watched as her classmates learned to tie their shoes with their hands. She realized she needed to take her feet out of her shoes and tie the laces with her toes. "My shoes represented so many assumptions and self-limiting beliefs that I could have just given up and let my teachers tie my laces for me," says Cox. "But I had to learn to think outside the box to become independent. Now, I'm on a mission to empower corporate organizations and their teams and show them how easily they can achieve the impossible."

Cox will be visiting Louisville to deliver a speech for GE Appliances (GEA) at the company's All-In Rally supporting its diversity, engagement and inclusion efforts. In the past she has spoken for illustrious American companies such as Boeing, State Farm, and Johnson & Johnson, to name a few.

"Our team is really looking forward to hosting Jessica Cox," said AJ Hubbard, Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion for GE Appliances. "She is incredibly talented and inspirational. Her message of 'Diversity of thought' strongly connects to our values and overall business purpose."

How does she fly a plane when Cox does not have arms? Cox spent three years looking for the right combination of instructor, airplane, and training. "No one had done this before, so I had to think outside the box to make this happen," remembers Cox. Now certified as a light sport pilot, she flies an Ercoupe 415-C that was built in the 1940s. When asked why she flies a vintage airplane, Cox says, "I never let my physical limitation stop me. Years of research went into this until I found out that the way the Ercoupe controls were designed allowed me to fly it."

Cox says her next challenge is to learn to slackline; a form of tightrope walking. Already after just a few hours of practice, she has made it a distance of thirty feet on a slackline. Now her sights are set on slacklining over a canyon or a river. She added, "It's just a matter of time. I will do it!"

For more information about Jessica's story and her mission to influence business leaders around the world, visit www.AchieveTheImpossible.consulting. Engage online with her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JCMSofficial and on twitter as @jess_feet.

Press Contact: Patrick Chamberlain



Phone: (520)505-1359



Email: admin@rightfooted.com

SOURCE Jessica Cox Motivational Services

Related Links

http://www.AchieveTheImpossible.consulting

