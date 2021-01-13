World's first autonomous smart socket headed for USA

Lightcircle and CEO Morten Revill who are currently attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) are proud to announce that the Kokong and a special Isfjäll (Norwegian for Iceberg) version, symbolizing how everyday power savings contribute to sustainability, are nominated for the Picks Awards Program for CES - produced by TWICE, Residential Systems and Tech Radar Pro.

Kokong and Isfjäll both help reduce power consumption and the risk of fire or overheating when charging, without you having to do anything other than plug in.

Safety in your own home is one of the most important things for every human being and family. Fear of fire is global and Kokong allows you to charge safely day or night whether you are 5 or 105 years of age, and so provides peace of mind. We have high hopes for these products on the US market, says Morten Revill .

Launches in April

The story began when Lightcircle of Norway`s founder, Morten Revill, observed his daughter charging her tablet and smart phone on her bed at night.

This coincided with a news article about a child that could have died from an overheating charger emitting a toxic gas, had it not been for his mother checking in on him in time.

Morten Revill wanted to design a product that removed this «human factor», so that anyone would be safe charging any device, night or day.

The result is Kokong, and the product is launching in the US in April this year, along with the special iceberg edition, Isfjäll.

BBC has previously tested and broadcasted about Kokong on BBC World News program. Look here: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-46826795

Award-winning

Lightcircle of Norway and the Kokong socket has previously won awards for outstanding design, including Norway`s most prestigious design & architecture award, The Doga Award.

https://doga.no/aktiviteter/dogas-priser/doga-merket-design-arkitektur/tidligere-vinnere-av-doga-merket/vinnere-av-doga-merket-2019/kokong/

Lightcircle of Norway will be showing the US versions in their digital booth and online meetings at CES All-Digital from Jan 11-14th.

SOURCE Lightcircle of Norway