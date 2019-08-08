World's First Blockchain VR Network Set to Launch Featuring Top Content Creators at Bad Crypto Podcast, Crypto Trader and More, Powered by VideoCoin Network Technology

LOS ANGELES and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Planet, Inc., creator of advanced media technology infrastructure, announced today the forthcoming launch of its Blockchain Virtual Reality (VR) Network (BVRN), the first VR network built specifically for the blockchain industry. The Network will feature in-depth and engaging VR programming from top blockchain industry influencers including Bad Crypto Podcast, Crypto Trader, Boxmining, BLOCKTV and CoinCentral.com, all shot with the Live Planet VR System, the world's most advanced end-to-end capture and distribution system for immersive video, and the first application using VideoCoin Network technology, a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution system. The Network uniquely enables influencers to engage audiences in new, exciting and creative ways, growing their following and deepening their relationship with their existing fans.

Live Planet, Inc.

The Blockchain VR Network combines two of today's most consequential and disruptive technologies: blockchain and VR. Content partners will utilize the revolutionary end-to-end Live Planet VR System to stream their podcasts and videocasts in crystal-clear 360 stereoscopic video, either live or recorded. The Network is currently available for streaming on immersive video outlets including Samsung VR, Oculus, Daydream, on the web at LivePlanet.live and YouTube.

Live Planet has partnered with some of the most highly-regarded crypto and blockchain personalities boasting a combined global audience of half a million blockchain enthusiasts.

Bad Crypto Podcast: The world's top bitcoin podcast covering blockchain, cryptocurrency, ethereum, altcoins, fintech and the future of digital payments. Hosted by internet pioneer Joel Comm and marketing technologist Travis Wright , The Bad Crypto Podcast makes crypto easy to understand for newbies and crypto enthusiasts alike.

and marketing technologist , The Bad Crypto Podcast makes crypto easy to understand for newbies and crypto enthusiasts alike. BLOCKTV: Live, 24/7, premier televised news source for the blockchain and cryptocurrency community, providing reliable, real-time, innovative, and in-depth updates globally.

Boxmining: Michael Gu is the founder of Boxmining.com, a central hub for accurate discussion of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and the decentralized future. The Boxmining YouTube Channel boasts over 190,000 subscribers and 12 million views.

is the founder of Boxmining.com, a central hub for accurate discussion of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and the decentralized future. The Boxmining YouTube Channel boasts over 190,000 subscribers and 12 million views. CoinCentral: An independent publication and top 10 cryptocurrency newsite covering new technologies, innovative tokens, exchanges, intersections with the real world, Bitcoin, Ethereum and their underlying blockchain. Alex Moskov is a partner and editor-in-chief.

is a partner and editor-in-chief. Crypto Trader: Ran Neuner is the executive producer and host of Crypto Trader, the world's first televised cryptocurrency show broadcast on CNBC Africa and YouTube.

Decentralized Films: A Los Angeles -based production company fully funded by cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2017 by Brazilian American actor and producer, Oto Gomes.

-based production company fully funded by cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2017 by Brazilian American actor and producer, Oto Gomes. YEN.io: A community management and community growth platform for online groups cultivating the conversations of the future. Crypto communities need modern tooling to manage communication and grow their tribe; that's what we're building. Currently in private beta.

"This is an opportunity to revolutionize how listeners learn about blockchain and experience our podcast," said Joel Comm, Co-Host at Bad Crypto Podcast. "We are thrilled to be among the first to bring The Bad Crypto Podcast into the realm of virtual reality by joining the Blockchain VR Network."

For content creators, the Blockchain VR Network is an opportunity to demonstrate innovation, leveraging cutting-edge immersive media technologies to engage new and existing audiences at a deeper level. For viewers, the network provides an unprecedented, exciting immersive experience of all things blockchain and crypto.

"We're so excited about this new Network and all of the possibilities it presents. Live Planet and VideoCoin have each worked tirelessly pursuing the vision of converging VR with blockchain technology — a match made in heaven," said Halsey Minor, Founder and CEO at Live Planet and Strategic Technology Partner to the VideoCoin Network. "The Blockchain VR Network actualizes that vision and we're thrilled to partner with the highest-quality influencers and commentators in the industry for its debut."

The Blockchain VR Network will soon be streaming in VR. Content partners interested in joining the Network can sign up here.

About Live Planet, Inc.

Live Planet, Inc. develops media-technology infrastructural technologies to transform the world of media and related services toward a more compelling, controllable future for consumer and business applications everywhere. Live Planet's initiatives include The VideoCoin Network and the Live Planet VR System: the end-to-end solution for easily creating and delivering live and recorded picture-perfect stereoscopic VR video programming and applications. For more information on the Live Planet VR System, please visit https://www.liveplanet.net. Creative professionals and innovators seeking to shape the future of immersive media may join our partners program by contacting info@liveplanet.net.

About the VideoCoin Network:

The VideoCoin Network is a decentralized video infrastructure platform redefining the process for creating, storing, and distributing digital video content. Developed by the VideoCoin Development Association Ltd. (Cayman Islands) and implemented by Live Planet, Inc to run on a new blockchain with a native protocol token, the VideoCoin (VID). Powered by a large-scale, distributed video infrastructure, the VideoCoin Network will usher in "the new cloud," by marshaling underutilized computing resources from around the world to revolutionize video services with blockchain technology. The VideoCoin Network ecosystem will lower costs by deploying unused compute resources and peer-to-peer video distribution, enabling a new generation of applications via open APIs and open source-based development, with increased privacy using decentralized, end-to-end encryption. For more information, visit https://videocoin.io or our blog, follow us on Twitter and join our Discord group here.

Media Contact:

Media Contact: pr@videocoin.io

Image Assets: https://brand.videocoin.io and https://brand.liveplanet.net

Related Images

blockchain-vr-network-powered-by.png

live-planet-inc.png

videocoin-network.png

Related Links

Blockchain VR Network

VideoCoin Network

SOURCE Live Planet, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.liveplanet.net

