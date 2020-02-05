World's First Boutique Resistance Band Training Concept Unveils New Business Opportunity to Open Studios Across the Globe

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BOARD30, the only fully-comprehensive and energizing resistance band training program announced the official launch of its studio ownership opportunity. Riding the momentum of last year's pivotal re-branding from Da Vinci Bodyboard to BOARD30, the brand is poised for significant domestic and international growth in 2020.

BOARD30 is the only 30-minute, full-body workout that is solely-focused on resistance band training to engage, build and strengthen every muscle in the body. The unique, first-of-its kind fitness concept offers classes that fit any schedule, centered on a unique, patented Bodyboard. Members can expect a fun, welcoming, and music-fueled environment that fosters a workout that builds the body up without breaking it down. Through its resistance training program, BOARD30 challenges each member with a high-energy, low-impact fitness regimen that cannot be found anywhere else.

BOARD30 has already shown signs of impressive growth and differentiation within the $30B fitness industry. In 2019 alone, the brand opened new locations in cities across the nation, including Denver, Colorado, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Boise, Idaho. This past year, BOARD30 also inked deals for new studios across the United States and Asia and has plans to open several locations in early 2020, including:

Boston, Massachusetts

Nashville, Tennessee

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

St. Petersburg, Florida

Denver, Colorado – two studios

– two studios Tokyo, Japan – two studios

Originally licensed as a proprietary product to be sold to gyms, world-class spas and health facilities across the globe, the Da Vinci Bodyboard was developed in 2013 by Floery Mahoney, serial entrepreneur with decades of fitness industry experience. Since then, the product itself has developed a cult-like following, garnering the attention of top models and professional athletes. After years of research, Mahoney saw the need for resistance band training not only as part of a daily workout, but as a full workout itself. Today, the concept has grown from a product-based business, to a full-studio license opportunity in just five years, thus leading to a refreshed brand name, BOARD30.

"Resistance band training is something that has never been seen as an effective standalone workout, but it absolutely should be. Our unique and comprehensive training regimen offers a workout that participants could never get from any other training plan," said Floery Mahoney, Founder and CEO of BOARD30. "We are thrilled to open up our licensing opportunity to passionate, like-minded entrepreneurs to share our unique concept with communities across the globe."

As an established business woman, Mahoney began her fitness career in 1999 when she opened the first Pilates studio in Vermont followed by a plethora of other ventures, such as owning and operating a successful restaurant and artisan chocolate shop. In 2018, Mahoney was selected by the Tory Burch Foundation, which supports the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, to become a member of its fellowship program. This highly-prestigious honor comes with access to entrepreneurial education and mentorship, workshops and networking. Floery has taken the knowledge she learned as a Tory Burch Fellow and used it to drive BOARD30 to where it is today.

BOARD30 is actively seeking licensee partners who are qualified, passionate and fitness-oriented entrepreneurs to become a part of its community. BOARD30 offers a low-maintenance business model that does not require full-time employees and is managed through the all-encompassing App, MINDBODY. The average investment for a BOARD30 studio ranges from $70,000 to $150,000.

To learn more information about the licensing opportunity with BOARD30, please visit https://board30global.com/own-a-studio/.

