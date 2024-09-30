World's First Carbon Neutral Salad: The Revolutionary Drinkable Salad that's Good for You and the Planet

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of sacrificing taste for nutrition? Try Future Salad, the world's first carbon-neutral drinkable salad. It supports a healthy lifestyle and combats climate change. In September 2024, on its 4th anniversary, Future Salad completed a Series A funding round to expand into new markets and develop products.

Completion of Series A Funding to Drive New Market Expansion and R&D

Future Salad, the pioneering food technology company behind the world's first carbon-neutral drinkable salad, announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round in September 2024. The company secured US$5 million, raising its valuation to US$50 million. The investment was led by DL Securities, a subsidiary of DL Holdings Group (1709.HK), with participation from returning investor Bruce Rockowitz.

Joseph Lang, CEO of DL Securities, commented on the investment: "Future Salad's innovative approach to nutrition and sustainability aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. We're confident this funding will catalyze their growth and market penetration, especially in the U.S."

The company's growth trajectory has been impressive, with its previous Pre-A+ round in October 2022 raising US$3 million and valuing the company at over US$26 million. The involvement of Bruce Rockowitz, a seasoned Canadian businessman, is expected to leverage his extensive business network to support Future Salad's expansion in Western markets.

D = Detox, Drinkable and Delicious Healthy Option

Future Salad's flagship product, the Detox Salad Drink Mix, has sold over 4 million packs since 2020 and is now available on Amazon and the US market. This nutritious drink aids detoxification, supporting gut health and enhancing energy, skin clarity, and overall vitality. Due to popular demand, Future Salad will launch Future Salad Kids® in the fourth quarter of this year.

Proven Results with Detox and Drinkable Benefits

In a recent weight loss challenge endorsed by Bupa, 18 participants achieved impressive results, including weight, waistline, and body fat reduction. They also lowered blood pressure and improved cholesterol and triglyceride levels. One participant reduced their body weight by 40%. These results highlight the effectiveness of Future Salad in promoting health and well-being.

A Sustainable Choice

Future Salad has a positive environmental impact. Each pack helps reduce 22 grams of CO2 through a global tree planting program, certified by VERRA's Verified Carbon Standard, achieving over 100,000 kilograms of carbon reduction. By choosing Future Salad, you're nourishing your body and supporting a greener planet. Incorporate Future Salad into your routine for its delicious taste, nutritional benefits, and eco-friendly credentials. It's the perfect choice for a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable future. Sip Your Way to a Healthier You and a Greener Planet.

ABOUT FUTURE SALAD

Founded in 2020 and established in Hong Kong, Future Salad is a pioneering future food technology company that specializes in providing cutting-edge, nature-inspired, and technologically innovative healthy food solutions. Leveraging freeze-dry technology, Future Salad transforms traditional salads, preserving their nutritional value and delivering a convenient and affordable dining alternative for busy individuals. The flagship product, the Detox Salad Drink Mix, has garnered widespread consumer acclaim, with over 4,000,000 packs sold since its introduction.

Future Salad is also dedicated to making a positive environmental impact. Each pack consumed helps reduce 22 grams of carbon dioxide through the company's global tree planting program. This initiative is certified by VERRA's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), underscoring Future Salad's commitment to sustainability.

For more information, visit https://futuresalad.com/

ABOUT DL SECURITIES

DL Securities, a subsidiary of DL Holdings Group(1709.HK), provides a comprehensive range of financial services tailored to meet clients' unique needs. With expertise in securities trading, financial advisory, and investment research, DL Securities assists individuals and corporate clients in achieving their investment objectives. For more information, please visit https://dl-holdings.com/en/our-services-dls

ABOUT DL HOLDINGS GROUP

DL Holdings Group is listed on the mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1709.HK), with market value near USD$1 Billion. DL is a prominent asset management and financial services platform, with a core focus on family office in the Asia-Pacific region. Our commitment is to provide personalized wealth management and succession services throughout the entire life cycle for ultra-high net worth families. Additionally, we offer global asset allocation and management services to high-net-worth families, financial institutions, private enterprises, and external wealth management platforms. Under its subsidiary SeazonPacific, operates an apparel sales business dedicated to providing comprehensive supply chain management solutions for its clients.

CONTACT: Angus Au, +852 6570 0000, [email protected]

SOURCE Future Salad