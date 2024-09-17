World's First Collision Estimating App Launches

Quicksheet Mobile Collision Estimator™ Announces Launch of First Collision Estimating Smartphone Application.

YORK, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wanted to write an automobile collision estimate on the go? Well, the innovators at EZ-DV, LLC have a solution for you with the all new Quicksheet Mobile Collision Estimator™, the first smartphone app of its kind with collision estimating software right on your phone. Now you can quickly and easily write a collision damage estimate on any vehicle, anytime, anywhere.

"We're excited to bring a new, mobile, cost-effective option that can be extremely lucrative to our users" Post this Quicksheet Mobile Collision Estimator

"Big tech companies have had a stranglehold on the collision estimating market to this point, locking users into long-term contracts, overcharging for their services, and most requiring a computer," said Randy Markham, Founder & CEO at EZ-DV, LLC. "We're excited to bring a new, mobile, cost-effective option that can be extremely lucrative to our users and bringing new accessibility to the general public that has never existed before."

Many users are already seeing the benefits of Quicksheet Mobile Collision Estimator™ as they are onsite with vehicles and can now write an estimate right on the spot. Users can also add photos, write an appraisal report, and complete invoicing without ever having to use a standard computer. The software uses typical part prices, labor, and an industry standard refinishing formula for clear coat and three-stage paints to instantly generate professional PDF estimates and other documents that can be printed, emailed or sent via text message. The app is available worldwide on the Apple iOS, Android and desktop/laptop computer platforms, and is available in twenty-three different languages and over one hundred world currencies, all designed with the goal to make Collision estimating, simplified.™, and it appears they've done just that.

The software is now available free for Apple iOS on the AppStore at:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/quicksheet/id1319172319?ls=1 Or Search Term: "Quicksheet –"

And available free for Android on Google Play at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quicksheet Or Search Term: "Quicksheet"

The mobile web and desktop computer version is available at:

