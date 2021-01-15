World's First COVID-19 Fighter Nutcracker Sold Out in Minutes

DRESDEN, Germany, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steinbach nutcracker manufactory from Germany is currently presenting the new collection for 2021 in their showroom in Atlanta. In addition to Santas, Kings and Fairy Tale Characters, this year there is an absolute specialty: The COVID-19 Fighter. He is a doctor who crushes the coronavirus and thus symbolically saves human kind.

"For centuries the traditional purpose of nutcrackers has been to protect people from evil spirits and create beautiful moments. This is exactly the meaning of our COVID-19 Fighter, who should bring back the hope of freedom - parallel to the start of the global vaccination," says Rico Paul, CEO of Steinbach Volkskunst GmbH. "The sales started during the trade fair in Atlanta and the response has been overwhelming. We sold out the entire inventory within a few minutes only and now have to reproduce as quick as possible," continues Paul.

Nutcrackers found their way into people´s living rooms in Germany more than 100 years ago. The sight should cheer up the owners during hard times and spend happy moments. The legend says that a nutcracker represents power and strength and serves like a trusty watch dog guarding your family from evil spirits and danger. A fierce protector, the nutcracker bares its teeth to the evil spirits and serves as the traditional messenger of good luck and goodwill. This tradition was carried to America by German emigrants. Steinbach has been producing handmade nutcrackers in Germany for decades, especially for the American market, to create golden hours and make people happy.

