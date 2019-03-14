World's First Crypto Hardware Wallet for ERC-721(NFT) has arrived

D'CENT has revealed world's first card type cold wallet with support for ERC-721

The company is running a GIVEAWAY Event for GAME projects based on blockchain.

20 projects will receive custom designed card type cold wallets at FREE of Charge.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Hardware Wallet Company D'CENT is releasing the world's first cold storage for storing tokenized 'game items' at the end of April.

It is worth noting that D'CENT, created by IoTrust, supports Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFT is an irreplaceable token with distinguishable element, which is useful for trading unique goods that hold their own unique values. CryptoKitties is the best example of tokenized game items based on ERC-721 standard. D'CENT supports ERC-721 standard and these tokenized game items can be stored inside the wallet.