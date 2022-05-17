World's First Culture Agency, Cashmere, Promotes Five Senior Executives Across Multiple Divisions Amid Services Demand Surge

Award-winning agency elevates Cameron Crane, Joey Furutani, Sandy Song to Chief positions, Brianne Pins promoted to Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Jesse Nicely promoted to Senior Vice President of Cultural Strategy

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashmere, the world's first, award-winning Culture Agency and full-service marketing shop, announced today the promotion of five senior executives across its Client Services, Accounts, Operations, Public Relations, and Strategy teams to better meet the growing need of the company's offerings. These appointments include Vice President of Business Development, Cameron Crane, to Chief Growth Officer; Vice President of Operations, Joey Furutani, to Chief of Staff; Executive Vice President of Client Services, Sandy Song, to Chief Client Officer; Vice President of Public Relations, Brianne Pins to Senior Vice President of Public Relations; and Vice President, Group Strategy Director, Jesse Nicely, to Senior Vice President of Cultural Strategy. Each will play a critical role bringing Cashmere's superpowers together with Media.Monks for an unstoppable new entity.



"Cultural innovation in marketing is where brands are looking for thought partners fluent in connecting with different audiences and creating meaning in THE culture. Cashmere was founded by culture creators and this superpower resides in our DNA which has resulted in enormous demand in our services," said Ryan Ford, President & Chief Creative Officer, Cashmere. "This group of exceptional executives have been an essential driving force in our clients' success as well as our own, and their promotions uniquely position Cashmere in this next phase of expansion, alongside our merger with Media.Monks, to create a foundationally different service offering."

These promotions follow a massively successful year of record for Cashmere as the company's reputation further preceded itself as the agency that challenges brands how to authentically connect with the new global and general market and engage differently. Cashmere counts the biggest global brands as true agency partners, including Google, Amazon, Facebook (Meta), Instagram, Disney, Apple TV+, Universal Pictures, Netflix, Taco Bell, Coca-Cola, Danone, and more, to help them deliver cultural value and compelling content.



Crane joined Cashmere nearly nine years ago, and has overseen client growth across the agency's brand and entertainment verticals with clients including Google, Amazon, Meta, Taco Bell, and Disney. In her new role, she will lead Cashmere business growth, marketing, and product & services innovation. Prior to joining Cashmere, she worked in-house for top lifestyle brand lululemon athletica and managed key accounts at Emmis Communications for top Los Angeles radio station Power 106.

Furutani has been with Cashmere nearly ten years and has been leading the agency's operations, resource management, and cross-department stability. In his new role, he will lead key agency initiatives, and organizational partnership & innovation. With Cashmere recently joining forces with Media.Monks, he is responsible for the operational integration and discipline amplification between the two world-class agencies. Prior to Cashmere, Furutani spearheaded marketing at Spectrum Knowledge and began his career in communications at Nakatomi & Associates.

Song came to Cashmere a little over a year ago after spending over two decades at top global agencies and has been responsible for driving innovation and thought leadership for clients and the agency, as well as business development and growth. In her new role, she will continue to implement best practices and world-class client services across the agency's deep client roster, ensuring the path to building healthy, collaborative and successful relationships. Song's career also includes roles at DLA, Chiat\Day, TeamOne and 180LA working across clients including Lexus, LVMH, Del Monte, PepsiCo, Univ of Phoenix and Taco Bell.



Pins, a nearly 15-year veteran of Cashmere, has been responsible for building and leading Cashmere's Public Relations division and ushering clients into the new era of PR within a social and culture first world. She counts some of the industry's most culturally relevant entertainment entities and brands as clients such as Netflix, Amazon, AppleTV+, Disney, Universal Pictures, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, Google, Danone, among others. In her new role, she will focus on growing and expanding services into a global platform and redefining how PR, social and culture intersect. Pins' 20 year career includes roles at MySpace Music, 5WPR, and The Rogers Group. Pins was recently recognized as an honoree by 2022 Campaign US Female Frontier and the Cashmere PR team was recognized as PR News 2022 Agency Elite Top Winner.

Nicely, an eight year veteran of Cashmere, has led efforts to scale Cashmere's Cultural Intelligence (CQ) practice, a division of the Strategy department that conducts proprietary research and cultural deep dives for both brand and entertainment partners. His work across the agency's portfolio of clients - including Taco Bell, BMW, Google, HBO, Disney, and FX - has delivered impactful strategy and results. In his new role, he will be charged with continuing to push the agency forward as a leader in Cultural Strategy, exploring how brands can strategically align with culture, innovation and technology to connect with audiences and fuel their growth. Prior to Cashmere, Nicely held positions in creative and strategy at Dentsu, as Managing Editor of lifestyle publication Frank151, and co-founded Puffingtons Golf, the world's leading cannagolf brand.



