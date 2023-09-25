World's First Device to Target the Sacroiliac Joint, Bax-si, Revolutionizes Non-Invasive Pain Relief

Bax-si's unique design offers immediate and sustainable relief from lower back pain, offering enhanced spinal health and performance.

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Relief Technology, LLC, a newcomer to the wellness industry, has unveiled the Bax-si, its flagship, eponymous device, designed to provide non-invasive pain relief for those who suffer from lower back discomfort. Their invention comes at a time when back pain relief products are seeing a surge in demand, with many adults and seniors seeking efficient, home-based solutions to their back muscle inflammation and sacroiliac joint-related issues.

The Four Positions to Use the Bax-si The Bax-si Package

The unique selling point of the Bax-si is its focus on opening the sacroiliac joint, thus relieving pressure and discomfort in the lower back region. As per the company's testimonials, no other device in the market today offers this unique method of offering sacroiliac joint pain relief. The Bax-si is an FSA/HSA eligible product.

A spokesperson for the company has stated "We identified that while there are numerous lower back pain relief products available, none specifically target the sacroiliac joint - a key pain point for many."

The Bax-si offers a customizable approach, with the product including two silicone gel wave heads – a softer green one and a firmer blue one – catering to various intensity needs, allowing users to tailor treatment to suit their comfort levels.

The device is compact and portable, coming with a travel bag, allowing users to continue their lower back pain treatment at home or on the go. The product also touts ease of use and hygienic maintenance – with a simple switch-out design – making it a convenient option for a busy lifestyle.

Maximizing Mobility and Wellness with Bax-si

The uniqueness of Bax-si lies in its design. Its underlying technology and the thought process behind it help to set it apart. Bax-si works to address pain at its source, targeting the sacroiliac joint for enhanced relief and movement.

Reviews for the Bax-si include statements like "Significantly reduced my lower back pain" and "immediate pain-relieving and performance enhancing results," showing the positive impression that it's made on its customers in a short time.

Bax-si's Commitment to their Customers

Given the rising global statistics of individuals seeking back pain treatment devices in the wake of the post-COVID work-from-home revolution, there's an imminent need for innovative solutions. Bax-si, with its forward-thinking design, addresses this gap and establishes a new benchmark for products in this domain.

With rave reviews it's clear that the Bax-si is aiming to redefine the landscape of non-invasive pain relief products, by not only promising relief but also guaranteeing a heightened sense of well-being. By allowing users to rediscover their most dynamic, athletic selves without the daily grind causing too much discomfort, the Bax-si is likely to be a common feature in many households soon.

About the Brand:

Established in 2023, Pain Relief Technology LLC emerged with a vision to revolutionize the health and wellness sector, specifically focusing on non-invasive pain relief that users can experience from the comfort of their own homes. Through collaborations with its own team of researchers, healthcare experts, and engineers, the brand is on a mission to push the envelope.

As the only device in the world targeting the sacroiliac joint with precision and effectiveness, Bax-si is an intriguing option for those who have been experimenting with different methods of treatment.

For more information on this product and how to get a hold of one, visit www.baxsi.com or for press inquiries, please contact Robyn Ichilov, [email protected], 1-833-405-1051. For images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yzfJ4rZEad2NNBT9X_6-HCVhL7BpJRvY?usp=sharing

CONTACT: Robyn Ichilov

Pain Relief Technology, LLC

[email protected]

1-833-405-1051

SOURCE Pain Relief Technology LLC