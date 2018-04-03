World's First Ever Anime Blockchain Crypto-Collectibles

TOKYO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoAnime, today announced the world's first ever sale of digital CryptoArt collectibles based on Japanese anime and powered by blockchain technology. In a unique partnership with Zunda World Partners, rare artwork from the Japanese anime Zunda Horizon is being made available for sale on CryptoAnime.net.

Zunda Horizon was recently voted Japan's 4th most popular anime at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2018.

Zunda Horizon the world's 1st Japanese anime on the Blockchain

For the first time ever, anime fans and cryptocurrency holders around the world can buy and sell unique digital anime artwork in ether, the digital currency of the Blockchain powered by Ethereum. All CryptoAnime platform revenues will be donated to Tohoku Tsunami relief charities.

CryptoArt are unique digital artworks recorded on the blockchain that can be sold and traded like physical goods. Each artwork is stamped with the proof it came from the artist or creator and a record of who owns it. Owners will have the option to list their names on the Studio's official website and be officially recognised as a CryptoArt owner. Fans can invest in anime artwork for its beauty or long-term value appreciation.

"We are on a mission to bring the benefits of decentralization to the anime industry and filmmakers everywhere," said Julian Lai-Hung, CEO and Co-founder of BlockPunk the studio behind CryptoAnime. "Crypto Collectibles are a great way to get started, as studios can instantly sell digital artwork globally without the need for complex retail deals as in the physical world. We are entering a new era of digital ownership thanks to the scarcity that crypto assets bring. We are thrilled to launch with the beautiful Zunda Horizon and raise as much as we can for Tohoku charities in Japan."

"Zunda Horizon is a combination of Tohoku culture, the finest Japanese animation craft, and innovative technology. When we learned about Blockchain from CryptoAnime there was complete alignment on this ground-breaking concept. We are very excited to bring a new global audience to Tohoku Zunko!" commented Hiroaki Takeuchi, Executive Producer of Zunda Horizon.

About Zunda Horizon and Tohoku:

Zunda Horizon is a 30-minute Japanese anime story based on the main character, a girl called Tohoku Zunko. Tohoku Zunko was created during the year of the Great East Japan earthquake that happened in the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011. Companies in the Tohoku region can use the character images commercial license free to help promote their products and services. The key concept is to support Tohoku by using the latest technologies. At CryptoAnime we want to continue this tradition in the Crypto Blockchain world. All platform revenues that CryptoAnime receives will be donated 100% to charities rebuilding the Tohoku region.

About BlockPunk

CryptoAnime is operated by BlockPunk, a Blockchain entertainment studio incubated at EF and SGinnovate in Singapore. BlockPunk was co-founded by Julian Lai-Hung (CEO, former head of anime at Netflix, ex-VP International Digital Distribution at Warner Bros. Serial entrepreneur and Wharton MBA) and Jatin Shah (CTO, expert in distributed systems with a PhD in Computer Science from Yale. Former product lead at LinkedIn pre-IPO. Product leadership positions at Yahoo, Inmobi, Quikr)

Zunda Horizon Team

Zunda World Partners, participating studios: SSS LLC, Studio Live, WAO World, Take-Y

Key Creative Staff: Director: Hiroshi Takeuchi: Blade & Soul (Director), Bodacious Space Pirates (Character Design, Chief Animation Director) Idolmaster: Xenoglossia (Character Design), Machine Robo Rescue (Character Design, Chief Animation Director), TIGER & BUNNY (Storyboards, Technical Director, Key Animation Director)

Script: Michiko Yokote: Cowboy Bebop, Valkyria on the battlefield, NARUTO, BLEACH, Ranma 1/2

Producer: Shoji Murahama: HELLSING, The LAST EXILE, Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honneamise, SPEED GRAPHER, SAMURAI 7

Key Advisor: Hiroshi Koujina: HUNTER x HUNTER (Director), KIBA (Director), Area 88 (Character Design, Chief Animation Director), Hajime no Ippo (Chief Animation Director), Pluster World (Character Design)

