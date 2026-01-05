World's First Frameless Outdoor TV to Debut at CES 2026 by Sylvox, Redefining Open-Air Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox, global leader in weatherproof outdoor televisions, returns to CES 2026 with its most ambitious presence yet, unveiling its new Frameless Outdoor TV Series. The expanded exhibit will highlight the broader portfolio of Sylvox outdoor displays, thoughtfully presented within immersive, lifestyle-driven outdoor environments.

"With the new Frameless design, we wanted the technology to fade into the background so people can focus on what really matters," said Tracy Lee, Senior Vice President at Sylvox. "Everything is better outside, and at CES 2026 we're showing how thoughtful design can turn outdoor spaces into places where people truly connect, relax, and enjoy the moment."

Sylvox Frameless Outdoor TV Series: Frame Less. Feel More.

Making its CES debut, the Sylvox Frameless Outdoor TV Series offers outdoor enthusiasts an immersive viewing experience; removing the barrier between the viewer and the story, drawing them fully into the moment.

The series features:

Ultra-thin design – Up to 90% thinner than standard outdoor TVs, with a 95% screen-to-body ratio for a "screen-first" look.

– Up to 90% thinner than standard outdoor TVs, with a 95% screen-to-body ratio for a "screen-first" look. Stunning picture quality – 4K UHD resolution with anti-glare technology and 1000-2000 nits brightness levels for clear viewing.

– 4K UHD resolution with anti-glare technology and 1000-2000 nits brightness levels for clear viewing. Durable construction – With an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, an IP66-certified remote, and reliable operation from -22℉ to 122℉.

– With an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, an IP66-certified remote, and reliable operation from -22℉ to 122℉. Smart experience – Powered by the latest Google TV 5.0 platform with thousands of apps & Google Assistant voice control.

The Frameless Series is now available on the Sylvox official website and through key retail platforms including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Flagship Cinema Pro 110" Helio QLED Outdoor TV Also on Display

Alongside the new Frameless Series, Sylvox will showcase the world's first 110-inch outdoor TV, combining proprietary Helio QLED technology with theater-quality performance. Featuring 5,000 nits of brightness, quantum dot technology, and advanced local dimming zones, it delivers deeper blacks, higher contrast, and extraordinary 4K picture quality.

Recognized at CES 2025 with three major media awards from Trusted Reviews, The Ambient, and Residential Systems, it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through dual 30W speakers, creating a premium cinema experience.

Teaming Up With Outer

Named the "No.1 Outdoor Furniture Brand" by Architectural Digest in 2024, Outer is an outdoor furniture brand known for its innovative, beautifully crafted design.

This year, visitors can explore an immersive outdoor setting where Sylvox's advanced outdoor displays are integrated seamlessly with the Outer Spaces system, a pre-configured, freestanding structure that installs quickly.

Together, Sylvox and Outer demonstrate how technology and design can elevate outdoor living to a new level, bringing indoor comfort outside and creating spaces that are functional and truly immersive.

Meet Sylvox at CES 2026

Media and industry attendees are invited to visit Sylvox at the Venetian Expo (Halls A-D — Booth #51623 in Smart Home) during CES 2026 for demos, product walk-throughs and interview opportunities with Sylvox executives.

For more information, visit https://sylvoxtv.com/

About Sylvox

Founded in 2009 by Golden Young, Sylvox is dedicated to inspiring well-being and connection through cutting-edge outdoor technology. With a presence in over 100 countries, we've grown into a trusted global brand offering state-of-the-art weatherproof outdoor TVs that transform outdoor spaces into immersive entertainment hubs.

Partnering with leading retailers worldwide, Sylvox combines innovation, durability, and sustainability to create premium outdoor entertainment solutions accessible to all. Guided by Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, we're not just a TV brand — we're redefining how technology connects people with the outdoors.

