World's First Gigaton-Scale Carbon Removal Company, Deep Sky, Welcomes Ron Hirson as Corporate Development Advisor

Deep Sky

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sky, a Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, today announced that Ron Hirson will become a corporate development advisor to the company. An entrepreneurial executive, investor and advisor with more than two decades of business and product management experience, Ron has navigated two IPO's and two acquisitions as either a co-founder or key executive. After receiving a degree from UCLA in Environmental Studies, he's been advising companies in climate technology ever since. At Deep Sky, Ron will advise on growth, strategy and business development, facilitating strategic partnerships with top tier talent, influencers, investors and partners.

Most recently, Ron served as Chief Product Officer at DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), leading product and customer experience. Before that, he was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Khosla Ventures and Mayfield Fund after serving as co-founder and president of Boku, where he had roles leading product, marketing and business development. Previously, Ron was vice president of product management at AT&T Interactive where he was responsible for the company's new and existing advertising products, generating $950 million in revenue.

In addition, he is an inventor on 125+ issued patents. He has also served as an advisor to startups including Celonis, Calendly, People.ai, FundBox, Sonder and PasswordBox (acquired by Intel).

"Over the years, I've met many promising climate tech founders," said Ron Hirson, Deep Sky Advisor. "Fred's pitch for Deep Sky, however, stopped me in my tracks. Deep Sky's analysis exposed that many climate models are under-stating the real crisis we're in, which means we have much less time to cool our warming planet. Their unique approach to address this dire warning motivated me to get involved immediately."

"During the early days at any company, the right advisors can make pivotal advancements that move the needle forward," said Fred Lalonde, Deep Sky Co-Founder. "Ron Hirson is that person for Deep Sky. His introductions to key climate leaders has already been instrumental, and he shares our passion for reversing climate change. We're incredibly lucky to have his guidance as we build the world's first gigaton-scale carbon removal company."

Deep Sky is working to build large-scale carbon removal and storage infrastructure in Canada. Acting as a project developer, the company is bringing together the most promising direct air and ocean capture technologies to deliver the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market. Powered by renewable energy, Deep Sky's facilities are strategically located in Quebec, a region with an abundance of hydroelectric power, immense wind power potential and a vast territory with the rich geological makeup required for carbon capture.

About Deep Sky:
Montreal-based Deep Sky is building the world's first gigaton-scale carbon removal company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. For more information, visit: www.deepskyclimate.com.

SOURCE Deep Sky

