World's First?! Green Science Alliance Developed Water Based 100 % Natural Biodegradable Nail Polish with "Re:soil" Brand

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed water based 100 % natural biodegradable nail polish with "Re:soil" brand name. The brand name "Re: soil" originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation. The company is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural biomass based chemical products and this time, he has developed water based 100 % natural biodegradable nail polish and 100 % natural nail polish remover.

In general, water based nail polish can come off easily with water although these products stick onto nail surface strongly. Color pigments are also derived from inorganic materials or stone based materials and not from petroleum. There are some other 100 % natural nail polish products but they are solvent based and not water base.

The products do not contain any toxic chemicals such as toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, synthesized camphor, triphenyl phosphate, paraben, xylene, styrene, oxybenzene, acetone etc…The products do not have obnoxious smell either and children can enjoy the products.

The mother company of Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. and they have been developing petroleum based color chemical business over 85 years. They always had concern about environmental damage. Dr. Ryohei Mori has established internal startup company named Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. who focuses on developing natural biomass based chemical products such as biomass biodegradable plastics, biomass biodegradable resin, biomass coating, biomass glue, biomass paint, biomass color etc... He is trying to replace all the petroleum based chemicals into natural biomass based chemicals in the world. He previously made plant natural based biodegradable artificial nails recently and this time, he additionally created biomass biodegradable nail polish and remover which can be added to natural cosmetic nail products, without any petroleum derived chemicals.

Re:soil : Nail Cosmetic Products for Sustainable, Carbon Neutral Society

1. Water based 100 % Natural Biodegradable Nail Polish : Nail Polish Color ： Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

＊Disclaimer about 100 % natural derived products.

a. Ammonia as one of the ingredients of this products are assumed to be nature origin since ammonia is industrially produced from natural gas.

b. Inorganic pigment such as titanium dioxide, ultramarine blue, iron oxide etc… are synthesized or calcined with some chemicals from not natural ores. Therefore, precisely, one cannot say color is also made from 100 % nature.

2. Plant based Natural Biodegradable Artificial Nails.

Color： Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

3. 100 % Natural Nail Polish Remover

4. Plant Natural based Artificial Nails Glue (coming soon)

These innovative materials and technologies are registered as UNIDO and WIPO GREEN (United Nations). Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd was also selected as United Nation support startup company in 2020, Kobe, Japan (UNOPS S3i Innovation Centre Japan).

Contact:

Ryohei Mori

+81-72-759-8501

[email protected]

