World's First Health Security Company, TestZone, Partners With Leash IT To Bring Unparalleled Health Screening To The Workplace

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TestZone TM, a trusted provider of multi-layered health security solutions designed to make spaces safer, announces today a partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based Leash ITTM to utilize its LeashView platform, enhancing TestZone's onsite health security screening programs. For businesses of all kinds looking to keep employees healthy and the doors open, LeashView, built on highly accurate Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology coupled with robust analytic capabilities, enables organizations to perform proactive social distancing, reliable contact tracing, access control monitoring and to limit the number of people per room or area. TestZone's proven turnkey programs include symptom screening, hygiene and sanitation measures, behavior change communications, fully-staffed onsite and at-home viral testing, and contact tracing.

"As more citizens get vaccinated the COVID-19 virus continues to rage in parts of the world, this is a critical time for industry. It's never been more imperative we get people back to work in a safe, effective manner. TestZone is very excited to partner with LeashView to significantly enhance our mission of making places safer," says David Orelowitz, co-founder and chief technology officer, TestZone. "LeashView comes to the partnership with a proven track record with more than 40 installations in Australia, Thailand, the UK and Israel, including hospitals and medical research institutions. Their innovative technology is precisely the type of solution we are looking to integrate into our core offering so that we can be on the front lines making sure businesses, sporting events, concerts, film productions and more, stay open and people stay employed."

Designed to enhance the safety of the environment for all, the LeashView platform enables a company's existing ID badge to intermittently emit Bluetooth pulses that determine where wearers have been and who they might have come in contact with.

"A strategic Health Security program is now imperative for any arena, business or school and needs to become the new normal for organizations of all sizes. The combination of TestZone and LeashView provide the science expertise, data and traceability to protect staff and assets and mitigate any risks before they happen, and we are very excited to be on the front lines of this effort with the experts at TestZone," says Tony Lotzof, CEO, Leash IT.

About TestZone

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TestZone, Inc. is a global health security company at the forefront of the science that provides universities and businesses with multi-layered turnkey health security screening programs to identify health threats quickly and take action to mitigate spread. Founded by a group of recognized leading experts in medical science and public health, TestZone creates customizable onsite solutions that combine screening, behavioral and IT systems to make spaces safer. For more information connect on LinkedIn or visit https://www.testzonedx.com/ .

About Leash IT

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia Leash IT is a global IoT solution provider specializing in track and trace technologies, Leash IT has developed technology to help businesses, hospitals, medical research institutes, sporting venues, mines and other facilities gain insight into anyone visiting these facilities and maintaining social distancing in line with government guidelines and requirements. Leash IT's platform LeashView is an end-to-end asset and people monitoring solution comprising a range of wireless communications products and monitoring services on its private Community of Things™ (CoT) Network. For more information visit https://www.leashview.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TestZone

Related Links

https://www.testzonedx.com

