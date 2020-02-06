World's First In-Vehicle P-OLED Cockpit From LG Debuts In New 2021 Cadillac Escalade

TROY, Mich., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-unveiled 2021 Cadillac Escalade features P-OLED technology from LG Electronics, marking the first-ever use of a curved OLED display in a production vehicle.

The P-OLED display is a centerpiece of the all-new design of Cadillac's iconic SUV, the first vehicle to feature LG's P-OLED Digital Cockpit Solution (DCS.) The 38-inch display is composed of three separate P-OLED display panels, the largest measuring 16.9 inches diagonally. The three curved screens make up the Instrument Panel Cluster for displaying basic vehicle-related information and an Integrated Central Stack that serves as an infotainment display for audio, video and navigation content.

Escalade's advanced system includes features such as Augmented Reality-enabled navigation and Night Vision – all powered by LG-developed software. LG's advanced software is ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) compliant and meets the ISO's international standard for the functional safety of road vehicles.

The global automotive display market is expected to grow from $7.8 billion last year to $10.5 billion by 2023, according to IHS Markit. The wide viewing angle, curvature and bold graphics make the P-OLED display in a production vehicle much more intuitive for drivers. The high degree of flexibility and unmatched thinness of OLED technology is also attractive to premium auto manufacturers that are eager to introduce new innovations to their early adopter audience.

"Debuting this technology with a storied brand such as Cadillac is not only an honor, it confirms that our automotive solutions are among the best the industry has to offer," said Jin-yong Kim, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company. "Now, the years of knowledge and experience LG has accumulated in becoming the global leader in OLED TVs is being applied to improving the in-car experience."

