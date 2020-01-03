World's First Indestructible Notepad Launches Kickstarter Campaign

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the Kickstarter campaign for UK-based design studio PLEI reached an incredible 3144% beyond its goal in support of their ingenious Nanobook: The Toughest Notebook for Your Hand. Now, they're revealing the refreshed version of the notepad that put them on the map: Nanobook 2.0. With the legendary strength of feather light titanium as its cover and next-generation stone paper, it can cope with all kinds of writing outdoors, wherever you are...And this time, the notepad is refillable and reusable.

PLEI has a solid track record of bringing products to market; it has five successful and fulfilled campaigns on Kickstarter. The Nanobook 2.0 is their sixth Kickstarter, with units planned to ship in April.

"We stuck with it and showed that we have the commitment to not only get the product out, but also to refine its design and make it the product we wanted it to be," said the designer at PLEI. "We listened to the needs of our customers and created the Nanobook 2.0, a product that is even more hardy and convenient to use than the original."

Nanobook is an indestructible, refillable notepad made from stone & grade 5 titanium. Whether it's spilled coffee or just every-day wear, the legendary strength of the feather light titanium cover can withstand all of the obstacles that life throws at you. The tough and waterproof stone-paper is a next-generation material which is 100% tree-free, water-free, acid-free, bleach-free and does not produce any waste in its production.

Nanobook 2.0 Features:

Grade 5 Titanium Cover

Inner Paper: Stone Paper

Refillable for lifetime use

100% tree-free, water-free production

All-Weather Proof

Fire Resistance

Available in 2 Sizes: ST (2"x 3") and MT (3"x 5")

Paper Formats: Blank/Dotted Grid

About PLEI: PLEI was established by a small London team who are passionate in finding ways to bring new and fresh ideas to life that can help a normal person's life become easier; more enriched, and give them time do things that they love!

Media Contact: Kelly Plei, 07549948566

