World's First International Metaverse Forum, from T&B Media Global's 'Translucia', on December 15-16

"Metaverse Unlimited" will bring global experts and visionaries together to discuss a variety of metaverse themes including futurism, business foresight, technological innovation, virtual architecture, cutting-edge research and philanthropy. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the future of metaverse and be inspired by fresh ideas through a broad range of dialogue.

"We have invited some of the top global thought leaders in this space as keynote speakers to foster inspiration and spark conversations about the boundless possibilities of this new technological revolution," said Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO of T&B Media Global. "After announcing the upcoming launch of Translucia, the first imaginative virtual world in Thailand earlier this year, we felt "Metaverse Unlimited" was a necessary step in joining and facilitating a global discussion on tomorrow's digital metaverse society. We look forward to covering topics that matter not only to international business communities, but also to society at large."

Keynote speakers will include visionaries such as Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer & CEO at Futures Intelligence Group, Pat Pataranutaporn, an antidisciplinary technologist, scientist and artist at MIT as well as Alain Chesnais, whose work on computer graphics received an Academy Award for the development of the Maya 3D system.

The "Metaverse Unlimited" international forum will be broadcast live on Zoom, YouTube and SMO Live and takes place from 8:00-11:30 PM (GMT +7), December 15-16, 2021. The event is organized by Translucia Metaverse in collaboration with Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) and the Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC) by MQDC. For free registration and to view the full forum agenda, please visit: Agenda | Metaverse Unlimited Webinar (translucia.org).

ABOUT TRANSLUCIA:

Translucia bridges the real and virtual worlds, opening a magical portal into a fantastical galaxy of endless, ever-changing realms fueled by happiness in all its forms. Real-world user actions enable further progress in the virtual world. Ultimately, Translucia makes life richer, allowing users to evolve beyond imagination and become better people.

ABOUT T&B MEDIA:

T&B Media Global is the Home of Happy - where creativity and happiness meet. Championed by storytellers and creatives with entertainment visionary Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp at the helm, T&B Media Global produces exceptional and innovative content for the world to enjoy. Equipped with an extensive and integrated network within China and Thailand, and a pool of talent from around world, T&B Media Global strives to bring universal happiness by presenting family-friendly content. While deploying ground-breaking technologies, T&B also supports global societal development programs that create positive change for the environment, children and all of mankind.

ABOUT MQDC:

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) is a real estate development firm with a corporate commitment to 'well-being for all'. MQDC develops, manages and invests in villas, condominiums, and mixed-use real estate development projects. Their portfolio includes global and national landmarks such as ICONSIAM and WHIZDOM 101, a 'Smart City' using cutting-edge applications of energy-saving technologies. MQDC supports the Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC), Asia's first research base for sustainable building with a focus on well-being. MQDC is determined to operate with concern for all life on Earth, advancing this agenda through sustainable development for the greater benefit of society.

SOURCE Translucia