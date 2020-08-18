World's First IoT Cyber Security Warranty from NXM Wins TWICE VIP Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NXM Labs Inc. today announced NXM CyberSafe®, the world's first insurance-backed cyber security warranty program for connected consumer devices, was named the winner of the 2020 TWICE VIP Award in the Warranty Services category. NXM CyberSafe, which enhances a manufacturer's existing parts and labor warranty to include anti-hacking protection, was voted on by the audience of TWICE magazine, the leading voice in the Consumer Electronics industry. The annual VIP awards celebrate the best features, design and value that new products bring to consumers.

(PRNewsfoto/NXM Labs Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/NXM Labs Inc.)

The NXM Guaranteed CyberSafe seal makes it easy for consumers to recognize brands whose products have been independently certified to be safe from hacking. NXM CyberSafe warranties run concurrently with existing OEM warranties and are fully transferable.

Products displaying the NXM CyberSafe seal are protected by NXM Autonomous Security™, the first Internet of Things (IoT) security software solution to receive Platform Security Architecture (PSA) certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the world's leading safety science company.

"Consumers believe that it is up to brand manufacturers to ensure the products they sell are secure, not them," says Scott Rankine, NXM's CEO. "Winning this prestigious Award reinforces the importance of security as a key selling feature. When given a choice, many consumers will opt for peace of mind, providing those manufacturers who display the NXM CyberSafe seal with a significant competitive advantage."

About NXM

NXM is a leader in IoT security software and innovative assurance products designed to safeguard devices and protect personal privacy. NXM partners with global leaders in communications, semiconductors, insurance, manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and government to develop next generation device security and edge computing systems.

For more information visit www.nxmlabs.com

Contact

Shelly Sofer, Analyst & Media Relations

[email protected]

647-767-9420

Media

NXM CyberSafe logo

TWICE VIP award logo

SOURCE NXM Labs Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nxmlabs.com

