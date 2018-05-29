World's First Lab Diamond Public Purchase Program Launched by Ada Diamonds

"Lab diamonds of superlative quality are scarce, and we are often supply constrained," says Ada Diamonds Director of Sales Lindsay Reinsmith. "Thus, purchasing high-quality lab diamonds from the public will help Ada Diamonds serve our existing client base and continue our rapid growth."

The program is open to U.S. residents who purchased, or received as a gift, an independently-graded lab diamond from a U.S. retailer. To participate in the program, U.S. residents may submit a form on the Ada Diamonds website to verify that their independently-graded laboratory-grown diamond is eligible for a financial offer. The program further seeks to provide a resale marketplace for lab diamonds, which are a relatively new product in a centuries-old industry.

"The fact that pawn shops are not yet purchasing synthetic diamonds does not mean that there is no secondary market for lab diamonds," says Ada Diamonds CEO Jason Payne. "A lab diamond is also forever and will always have a resale value."

To learn more about the Ada Diamonds Public Purchase Program, visit https://www.adadiamonds.com/lab-diamond-purchase-program

