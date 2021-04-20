WESTCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American architect Paul Rudolph designed residential architecture in Larchmont, New York, known as 862 Fenimore, becomes the world's first masterpiece architecture NFT listed on OpenSea.io.

862 Fenimore, World's First Landmark Architecture Real Estate Listed as NFT. Photo Credit: Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation

"The World's First Art as Architecture NFT," 862 Fenimore is on the market represented by Houlihan Lawrence and listed on OpenSea on April 8, 2021. It is a unique Art Collectible and as the World's First NFT Architecture token. Located in Larchmont, New York, this rare landmark building is praised by both the Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation and Paul Rudolph Foundation as a one of a kind architectural works diligently restored to 21st century living standards.

The listing has a minimum bid price of 1 Ether (about $2000) and a 2% Bounty (referral fee) as per the listing details .

Known as the Edersheim Residence designed by Paul Rudolph , it is a 9000 sq ft mid-century modern home sitting on 2.49 acres of land. The residence had been diligently restored with the advice of architects of the Paul Rudolph Foundation to ensure that the restoration and renovations are in the spirit of the renowned architect's work.

The famous architectural photographer Albert Vecerka recently completed a set of shots of the house exterior , interiors and angles , each picture highlighting the amazing features of this magnificent artwork. A complete restoration in Sept 2020 features eco foamed walls, geothermal systems, and 100 panel solar roof, resulting in a net "zero" energy green home.

As the world's first Art as Architecture NFT, the house awaits a new owner that enjoys living in and appreciating it completely.

For more information, visit https://www.862fenimore.com/nft

Media contact:

Katie Becker McLoughlin, Houlihan Lawrence

[email protected]

914.522.3521

SOURCE Houlihan Lawrence