World's First Medical Cannabis Ratings Platform For Sale

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-first ratings platform captures medical cannabis relief for health issues.

Medical cannabis is providing relief to millions of people across a wide range of health issues including anxiety, insomnia, stress, chronic pain and PTSD, however there is little statistical data on the actual health relief experienced by medical cannabis consumers.

Tender Advice is a custom cannabis ratings platform designed specifically for the medical cannabis industry and solves this problem by capturing self-reported cannabis ratings inside a 30-second 12-question anonymous online Scorecard.

Each Scorecard contains choices for 296 health issues, 4 severity levels per health issue, how long the consumer has experienced that health issue, a searchable list of medical cannabis products, 9 medical cannabis consumption methods, 4 medical cannabis types and customer demographics for gender, age range and ethnicity, with 3 separate ratings scores for the health relief experienced per customer.

Data is mapped to a business analytics platform with powerful visual charts that show cannabis ratings data across any combination of these data filters. Charts can be embedded in any webpage showing cannabis product ratings for any health issue.

Consumer-based ratings data provides a powerful advocacy platform for industry legalization, allows cannabis dispensaries and delivery companies to direct customers to the best products and consumption methods for a health issue, and creates an industry-first research database for medical cannabis health relief.

The platform is available for purchase now and includes all screening technology, the website domain and associated intellectual property including assignment of a USPTO medical cannabis provisional patent application.

To learn more about the platform features, inquire about the sale price and to arrange a service demonstration visit TenderAdvice.com .

