World's First NeoMaster™ Sold - MORF Gallery and Oxia Palus Pave the Way to Recover Thousands of Lost Historic Masterpieces with Artificial Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MORF Gallery , a Silicon Valley and Hollywood-based creator, enabler and purveyor of fine art, is getting the attention of collectors and investors across the globe as initial sales of the world's first NeoMaster™ have now been completed. MORF Gallery partnered with Oxia Palus , a London-based new age technology company dedicated to using artificial intelligence to resurrect the world's most important lost artwork, to co-develop two patent-pending processes that enable the recreation of masterpieces hidden under other paintings. The recreated masterpieces are produced on canvas and on a proprietary NFT ArtStick™ for digital display. The April 8, 2021 press release entitled, 'AI Enables First Hidden Masterpiece on Canvas – Long Lost Behind a Pablo Picasso', can be found here .

MORF Gallery and Oxia Palus are presenting the reconstruction of a lost masterpiece; Santiago Rusiñol's 'Parc del Laberint d'Horta' - the world's first NeoMaster™. Beneath Pablo Picasso's 'The Crouching Beggar' lies a historically significant work of art believed to be of Parc del Laberint d'Horta near Barcelona, a place long recognized as a foundational influence for Rusiñol and Picasso. These 100 limited editions will never be available again.

"Just like art history was made when Beeple's ' EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS ' became the first purely digital artwork (NFT) offered at Christie's , and sold for $69,346,250, the ability to bring back the first lost painting on canvas that has not been seen in generations may be even more profound for the art world", said Scott Birnbaum, CEO, Co-founder of MORF Gallery. "Together with our partner Oxia Palus and a growing collective of leading fine artists who combine their creativity with state-of-the-art technologies like AI, machine learning, robotics and neuroscience, MORF Gallery is ushering in a new era where lost masters, and new future masters, can be appreciated by fine art lovers, investors and museums."

The backstory is that beneath Pablo Picasso's 'The Crouching Beggar' lies a lost masterpiece. This hidden work of art is believed to be of Parc del Laberint d'Horta near Barcelona, a place long recognized as a foundational influence for Santiago Rusiñol and Pablo Picasso. Using processed X-Ray fluorescence images of 'The Crouching Beggar' and paintings from Rusiñol, Oxia Palus reconstructed the lost masterpiece - Parc del Laberint d'Horta - to now become the world's first NeoMaster . Informed fine art collectors and investors now have the rare opportunity to collect one of the numbered limited edition NeoMaster, exclusively at MORF Gallery , currently priced at $11,111.11 , before they reach the secondary market. This first NeoMaster measures 101.3 x 66.0 cm, precisely the size of Picasso's 'The Crouching Beggar'. Only 100 editions will ever be created. This work will never be produced again. Each canvas is protected by patent-pending anti-fraud technology and is accompanied by an NFT ArtStick.

Among the initial buyers of the world's first NeoMaster was Guy King, a Melbourne, Australia-based, self-taught, self-proclaimed tech nerd and founder of the first crowdsourced online coupon site, RetailMeNot , which hit a peak market cap of $1.5B. King is now an angel investor and mentor who seeds Australian tech start-ups and likes helping others. King shared this about his NeoMaster acquisition, "With a background in creative technology, acquiring the NeoMaster was an obvious fit for my personal collection. The work is a really fascinating intersection between art and technology."

To learn more about the world's first NeoMaster or set up a private consultation, visit MORF Gallery .

The media and interested parties can access assets, images and videos of works from all MORF Gallery artists here.

MORF Gallery, a Silicon Valley and Hollywood-based creator, is an enabler and purveyor of fine art from award-winning artists that produce one-of-a-kind and limited-edition pieces using breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and neuroscience. MORF Gallery adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first NFT ArtStick™ that transforms any TV into a mind-expanding art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors. ArtStick™ is a trademark of MORF Gallery. Artists who are interested in learning more about how to potentially become part of the MORF Gallery collective can contact [email protected].

Oxia Palus is a London-based artificial intelligence startup founded by two technology Ph.D. candidates with the mission of resurrecting the world's lost art. Oxia Palus has engineered a proprietary approach combining artistic creation and technologically. NeoMaster™ is a trademark of Oxia Palus.

