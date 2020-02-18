World's First Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency Announces Tryout Dates for February and March

"The first step on a student-athlete's journey toward achieving 'Excellence without Compromise' as a professional footballer will be taken by participating in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency tryouts in the beautiful Miami area," said Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA owner and President Ravy Truchot. "Tryouts will allow student-athletes to experience the fully immersive competitive and academic program offered for the first time ever by Paris Saint-Germain."

With two efficient international airports and hundreds of excellent accommodations in the sunny Miami area to make travel as convenient as possible, student-athletes and their families are invited to take part in the single-day Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency tryouts. This spring's tryout dates offer the next generation of professional footballers a glimpse into their futures with the Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency. Tryout dates will be split into sporting assessments in the morning and immersive academic experiences at stunning North Broward Preparatory School in the afternoon.

These are the first opportunities for student-athletes to secure their futures within the elite 10-month Residency Program under the guidance of Paris Saint-Germain's world-renowned methodology and unmatched player development.

Tryouts on either date will feature professional assessments and individualized performance reports by Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA's Technical Staff hosted at the state-of-the-art Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Campus.

Through its partnership with North Broward Preparatory School, one of the top private schools nationwide, all student-athletes will be invited for an all-encompassing visit to the campus and International Village serving as an inspiring introduction to the distinctive academic and experiential programs, along with a step-by-step overview of the admissions process. Following the presentation, Paris Saint-Germain Academy Admissions Officers will offer a campus tour of the cutting-edge digital classrooms and facilities.

All participants must register to tryout, select a date to participate and meet the competitive and academic eligibility standards to enroll as a member of the 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency. For more information visit: Residency.PSGAcademyUSA.com.

SOURCE Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA

Related Links

https://residency.psgacademyusa.com

