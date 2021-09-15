World's First Personal Digestive Tracker, FoodMarble, Expands Presence in US

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodMarble , a cutting-edge digital digestive health company, today officially introduced the world's first personal digestive tracker to the US market: FoodMarble AIRE. Launched in December 2018, the pocket-sized breath analysis device is designed to empower a healthier gut and minimize discomfort by combining leading digestive health research with the latest sensor and mobile technology. The device is based on existing leading hospital technology made smaller, more accessible and portable. Its accuracy has been scientifically validated by leading gut health experts via clinical trials and several peer reviewed and published studies. FoodMarble AIRE, which connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, is built around hydrogen breath testing technology and techniques used in preeminent gastroenterology departments around the world.

The FoodMarble AIRE can help anyone suffering with digestive issues minimize symptoms with its patented, industry-leading technology that takes the guesswork out of eating by allowing people to track the foods they digest in real-time. However, it's especially useful for those with food intolerances such as IBS, a disruptive digestive problem suffered by 12 percent of the world's population. And while up to 40 percent of adults worldwide suffer from digestive issues, IBS remains the most common gastrointestinal disorder and a chronic condition that can cause emotional stress including anxiety and depression, and that requires ongoing management strategies.

"I initially created FoodMarble for my wife who was suffering from IBS and placed on a series of medications that didn't help, but upon discovering that billions of people around the world were going through their daily lives with intolerable levels of indigestion, discomfort and pain, I wanted to do my part to help" said Aonghus Shortt, CEO and co-founder of FoodMarble. "Since launch we've sold over 20 thousand devices that are helping people around the world take control of their digestive health and relieve debilitating symptoms; we're looking forward to increasing that number exponentially as we grow."

While breath testing to diagnose digestive disorders and discomfort is popular due to it being non-invasive and patient friendly, it's often a standalone test carried out in a clinic over many hours. Moreover, the testing protocols and interpretation of results vary, and testing in a hospital only provides a snapshot view of your digestive health the morning you take the test. FoodMarble, on the other hand, enables continuous, validated, home-based testing which, in turn, powers a more holistic, accurate approach to personalized food discovery and long-term gut health management.

To coincide with the US rollout, FoodMarble has launched the 6-Week Discovery Plan and FODMAP Test Kit which allows users to test their tolerance of the following potentially hard-to-digest food components; Lactose, Fructose, Sorbitol, and Inulin. Equipped with access to exclusive in-app features, recipes and a three-stage support program, including Baseline, Reset and Discovery, users are empowered with the information and tools necessary to reduce negative symptoms such as bloating, pain, cramping and gas, and improve their gut health for good.

FoodMarble AIRE device retails for $179 and is available at FoodMarble.com and Amazon.

The FoodMarble 6-Week Discovery Plan retails for $49 and the FoodMarble Combo, which includes the AIRE and 6 Week Discovery Plan, retails for $228.

About FoodMarble

