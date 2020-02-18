World's First Psychedelics PR Agency Launched By Canadian Cannabis Professionals

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - A team of Canadian cannabis industry professionals have launched the world's first public relations agency focused on cannabis, psychedelics and other emerging regulated markets - all with heightened transparency not often seen in traditional PR.

Along with years of combined experience working in the regulated Canadian cannabis sector, the company's team is ushering in a new approach to PR services with four core values: transparency, authenticity, accountability, and consistently driving value.

Alan Aldous will offer services in communications and marketing for emerging and regulated markets, including full-spectrum public relations support, search engine optimization, media outreach, and the development of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

As emerging markets mature in Canada and abroad, brands realize that the one-size-fits-all PR agency model, with increasingly uncontrollable monthly retainers, may no longer make sense.

Unlike most PR firms, Alan Aldous offers a transparent quote builder on its website, so brands can determine an approximate budget for their desired PR services - on a per campaign basis with no exclusivity contracts.

The name "Alan Aldous" is a nod to two highly-inquisitive famous authors, Alan Watts and Aldous Huxley. Both of these extraordinarily forward-thinking writers focused on psychedelic content in their works and advanced the world towards better human understanding.

Alan Aldous has developed one of the most comprehensive private media contact databases within the cannabis and psychedelics industry.

Combined, the team has years of PR, Content, and Digital experience, with published work in Leafly, The Growth Op, Lift News, and more.

About Alan Aldous

With transparency being top of mind, Alan Aldous is a public relations agency for the emerging cannabis and psychedelics markets led by leading Canadian cannabis media professionals.

For a limited time, Alan Aldous is offering a free 15-minute discovery session for all interested companies. The agency will assess your media promotion needs and put together a pitch based on your brand and its media promotion needs. Interested companies can ask for Alan by calling toll-free at 1-844-4-WEED-PR (1-844-493-3377) or visiting AlanAldous.com .

The agency works with all the major newswire distribution services across North America, which makes transitioning to Alan Aldous easy for companies with existing PR efforts.

SOURCE Alan Aldous Inc.

Related Links

https://alanaldous.com/

